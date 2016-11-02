Homecoming brings students together in the name of school spirit

Homecoming is a time highly anticipated by students. From the weeklong celebrations, activities held on campus, pre-game traditions and the homecoming game itself, homecoming week always has something in store for everybody.

This year, there have been activities, get-togethers and events planned every day to celebrate school spirit and bring students together.

Students have been partaking in the celebration by attending events throughout the week, including the Homecoming Picnic, Spirit Day, Field Day and The Twelve O’Clock Caw. Upcoming events include the much anticipated Yell Like Hell on Thursday and Homecoming Bonfire on Friday.

Homecoming Picnic

The Homecoming Picnic on Monday was among the first events to kick off the week. Students were treated to free barbecue, t-shirts and a DJ to fill the picnic with popular tunes. Many students were in attendance, with the lines for food stretching to the library.

Various student organizations participated in the festivities as well. International studies freshman Fatim Karamoko was present with the African Student Association. The ASA has been present at homecoming events throughout for many years, has collected canned goods and will be participating in Yell Like Hell.

“I’m really excited because there are so many events,” Karamoko said. “I want to go to everything, but I still have to go to class.”

Business freshman Eleanor Jackson attended the picnic and has enjoyed the week so far. She said it has helped her enjoy her first year of college.

“I enjoy all the events going on around campus,” Jackson said. “It makes college life fun [and] it makes my freshman year super fun. It’s awesome.”

This year, the picnic happened to land on Halloween, and in celebration of the holiday, some attendees were dressed in costume. Spider-Man, Venom, Deadpool and Clint Eastwood were among some of the costumes found throughout the picnic.

“I love being out,” information science junior Hugo Cordona, who was dressed as Deadpool, said. “[I like] just seeing everyone happy and not as stressed. We’re dressed up and stuff. I think people really get a kick out of it.”

Field Day

During Field Day, at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Apogee Stadium, student organizations and residence halls took to the field to compete in various games. There were four large jumping balloons on the field, two obstacle courses and a jousting ring. There was also a knockerball game taking place. A DJ was present on the sidelines around the 50-yard line to keep the contestants and crowd pumped throughout the festivities.

Many students found some free time in their schedules to come enjoy the cool night and support their peers. Mathematics senior Tee Dewalt and biology junior Katie White decided to attend and watch the event, despite having very demanding schedules due to their rigorous workloads.

“It’s homecoming week so you try to do the activities you can,” Dewalt said. “Being a math major, you never really get to get out and do anything so it’s like, okay, at least go out and have fun for a little bit and then get back to studying.”

White also thought it’s a great way to combine social and physical activity.

“Socialize and be active at the same time, rather than just sitting in a room and talking,” White said. “I like it. The music, how active everyone is, it’s good.”

Dewalt also enjoyed the playful aspect of the event.

“It’s fun!” Dewalt said. “It’s competition. We get to be big kids for however many hours you’re out here. Who doesn’t want to play on an obstacle course?”

Participants in the event, such as education freshman Luz Vasquez, were happy to be a part of the celebration and camaraderie.

“I think it was really good, especially because I’m a freshman so I feel like really accepted,” Vasquez said. “It was really good to see everybody just like working together. Especially getting random people from your hall and getting to know them better.”

Twelve O’Clock Caw

For Wednesday’s Twelve O’Clock Caw in the Union Syndicate, there was food, an onstage trivia game, free items from UPC and messages from the homecoming court nominees, athletes and UPC members. Students could enjoy a meal at their leisure while watching various people take the stage.

“Can I get a ‘Go Mean Green’ if you’re going to be there?” Cam Johnson, a political science sophomore, UPC and homecoming committee member, asked the crowd when talking about the big homecoming game. The crowd enthusiastically obliged as they chanted “Go Mean Green” in unison.

Talons was also present and led the singing if the alma mater. Audience members stood up and showed their pride by demonstrating the traditional salute.

“It’s been a really fun experience so far to work with the crew and to also get to work with students and see them enjoy the product that we’ve worked really hard to put out,” Johnson said. “The best part is definitely working with the crew itself. I think when I started I wasn’t as excited or spirited to really be on homecoming crew.”

While Johnson enjoys seeing how the students react, he said working alongside his fellow members has been something exciting and impactful.

“Working with a group of students who are just constantly pumped about UNT and really enjoy what they do, it’s really exciting to see that every day and get to take that and turn it into a fun product that all the students get to enjoy,” Johnson said.

Following these events, Yell Like Hell is to take place Thursday in the Coliseum. The homecoming committee has done some revamping to the event, adding some activities to help crowd engagement. Talons will then host the big bonfire on Friday night.

“I can tell you that both Yell Like Hell and the bonfire will be lit, for sure,” Johnson said