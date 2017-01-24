Hundreds march around Denton square to show solidarity

James Norman | Staff Writer

Millions of people gathered on Saturday at women’s marches in cities across the country to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Denton was no exception. Hundreds of people gathered on the Square to show support and solidarity for the country-wide women’s demonstration.

“Everyone is here for a different reason,” said Brooke Scoggins, one of the planners for the Denton event. “But we all share the same values and that’s what brings us together.”

The march began at noon in front of the Courthouse on the Square. By 12:30 p.m., the marchers formed a circle around the Courthouse, and shortly after began marching around the building, chanting a variety of slogans: “not a wall, build a bridge,” “they go low, we go high,” and “sí, se puede. Yes we can.”

Overwhelmingly, people said the march’s intention was to show solidarity with the other marches around the country, namely the march in Washington, D.C., which attracted over 500,000 people.



But at about 1 p.m. the sound of a gong exploded across the Square and the crowd fell silent. The crowd put up peace signs in the air and observed a moment of silence. Once over, the crowd jeered and chanted, many speaking with each other.

“I wanted to stand in solidarity with the march in Washington,” said Curtis Kimberlin, a UNT student and a member of the LGBT community. “I felt like this election was very saddening and heartbreaking for many Americans.”

As the march went on, there was non-protest activity around it. Several booths were set up with the purpose of helping people become more involved in politics and government. Voter registrars set up their own booth set up by Stephanie Hawkins, an associate English professor at UNT.

“All I’m doing basically is providing the opportunity for people to become more active and engaged citizens locally and in their state,” Hawkins said.

Some attendees, like Joseph Kane, were one of a few Trump supporters that showed up. Kane, however, showed up to understand the other side.

“I think as Americans we’re doing a disservice to our country if we don’t get the perspective of our fellow Americans,” Kane said. “It’s to experience what their narrative is and what’s important to them.”

One of the main themes of the march was to ask the question “why do we march?” Attendees were allowed to write down their answer to that question and put their answers in boxes labeled with the very same question.

“Basically the idea is to just share your reason for being here,” Hawkins said. “Share what you stand for with someone else.”

Dempsene Lester and Linda Cooper Dixon, who were giving away free Black Lives Matter and “My President” t-shirts with Barack Obama on them, had strong sentiments against Trump but felt confident in the march.

“I want us to get back to us being a collective nation, where we look out for everyone and not just a select few,” Lester, a teacher, said.

While Denton didn’t have quite the numbers compared to other marches across the country, event-planner Scoggins is happy with the results.

“I think what’s amazing is that it was just a small number of us getting together because we wanted to do something that showed unity in the community,” Scoggins said. “To have this kind of turnout shows that the community is united.”

Kane said that while he didn’t agree with some of the signs he saw, he appreciated that is was peaceful and relatively civil.

Jeff Peters, a Denton resident who was holding a sign that read “Proud Feminist,” said while he was out there today for nothing in particular, he believed it was important to stand up for everyone’s rights.

“I still think our power is in the vote,” Peters said. “Turning out like this is great, but the only way to fix this is to vote them out of office.”

Featured Image: Protesters gather at the Square in Denton, TX to protest the recent inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States. Jake King