Illinois’ Todd Hileman hired as Denton city manager
Denton city council voted 7-0 to hire Glenview, Illinios village manager Todd Hileman during a special called meeting on Monday.
Since 2004, Hileman has been the manager of Glenview, Illinios, and before then was the city manager of Avondale, Arizona from 2000 to 2004. Hileman has also served as city administrator in Delavan, Wisconsin and Vandalia, Missouri, with his local government experience totaling over 24 years.
During the community meet-and-greet held Nov. 14, Hileman talked about how he wants to focus on all levels of education and making sure all services of the city work as a team.
In a statement, Hileman said the city of Denton has a lot to offer his family, as he has a lot to offer for the city.
“After having the opportunity to speak with citizens and business owners, City staff, and the City Council, I am excited to be a part of your dynamic and growing community,” Hileman said. “With its quality of life offerings for my family, two top-notch universities, model school district, vibrant downtown, and dedicated business community, I am honored to be Denton’s next City Manager.”
Mayor Chris Watts said that he thinks Hileman is a good fit for the city.
“He will bring fresh ideas and new approaches to problems we have, bring fresh thinking and envision to our city,” Watts said. “I think he will get a new exposure to our city, our full service city, that will give him exposure to that.”
The process to finding a new city manager began in Aug., with 71 applicants interested in this position.
“We had a consultant to help with our search, narrowed down to finalists, and council deliberated based upon that,” Watts said. “We decided to extend an offer to him and make an appointment agreement.”
The new city manager’s five-year contract will begin on or before Jan. 30. Interim city manager Howard Martin has been in the seat since June, when the contract of former city manager George Campbell was not renewed.
Featured image courtesy of the Village of Glenview.
