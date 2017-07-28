North Texas Daily

Johnson shows remorse during testimony for killing UNT student

Back To Homepage

Johnson shows remorse during testimony for killing UNT student

Johnson shows remorse during testimony for killing UNT student
July 28
16:18 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Eric Johnson, the man standing trial for the murder of UNT student Sara Mutschlechner, took the stand Thursday and Friday as he was questioned by both his defense and state prosecutors.

Johnson recounted his version of events of the New Year’s Day shooting in a somber testimony.

“I never decided to shoot and kill anyone,” Johnson said during his testimony Friday. “I’m not proud of my actions. I feel very bad about what happened. If I could, I would take it back instantly, but I know I can’t.”

The shooting took place early morning Jan 1, 2016, after Johnson’s and Mutschlechner’s vehicles were stopped next to each other at a stoplight. The two groups began arguing, and Johnson ultimately fired two shots at Mutschlechner’s vehicle – one of which had struck Mutschlechner.

Johnson said he was only “trying to scare them off,” and that he had tried to shoot above Mutschlechner’s vehicle. Johnson said he saw one of the passengers in Mutschlechner’s vehicle “leaning over,” and was concerned they might be reaching for a firearm.

Johnson said Cory Perry, one of the Mutschlechner’s friends riding with her that night, had used racial and homophobic slurs during the argument. Johnson said he told Perry to “chill out,” and that Perry had said “do you want to get shot?”

“That’s when I pulled out my pistol and displayed it,” Johnson said. “I was trying to diffuse the situation.”

Testimony from Alexis Mueller and Cory Perry, passengers in Mutschlechner’s vehicle that night, denied there were any racist or homophobic remarks made.

Earlier that night, Johnson had met Mutschlechner at a party.

“We only spoke shortly,” Johnson said. “She seemed like a nice girl.”

Johnson said he had taken “two or three” Xanax that night, and that it did have an effect on him. Xanax is a prescription drug used to treat anxiety, but has been known to be used recreationally in combination with alcohol consumption.

Johnson’s arrest was made in large part due to social media. After Johnson was connected to the crime, he was interrogated at the military base he was stationed in Yuma, Arizona. Johnson was an active-duty Marine at the time of the shooting.

Johnson first denied any connections, but later admitted to being the shooter to detectives. Police discovered multiple Google searches for “shooting in Denton” that were made Jan 1, the day of the shooting, after Johnson’s phone was seized.

During testimony Chief Deputy Medical Examiner Marc Krouse said Mutschlechner’s case was ruled a homicide after the autopsy and showed no detectable alcohol in Mutschlechner’s system at the time of her death.

Testimony ended Friday, with Jury deliberations set to go underway Monday.

This story is still developing.

Featured Image: Eric Johnson | File

Tags
dentonEric JohnsonSara MutschlechnershootingUNT
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Alexander Willis

Alexander Willis

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: Lake Dallas Police have identified suspect in yesterday's chase that ended in a crash on Fry Street as Br… https://t.co/2j7Z31Chs5

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
UPDATE: Police have arrested the unnamed suspect who crashed into Rip Rocks on Hickory St. https://t.co/bkj1lbC0A5 https://t.co/7oVnb8qnmZ

- 16 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
UPDATE: Eye-witnesses say the suspect in the chase that ended on Fry Street hid in the #UNT Student Union before be… https://t.co/awN1LGBVrs

- 16 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
UPDATE: A pursuit starting in Lake Dallas ended with a chase on foot in the Fry Street area, Denton PD confirm.Vi… https://t.co/j8Ov0sPCde

- 17 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: Police have arrested a man after a car crashed into Rip Rocks on Hickory St. This story is developing.V… https://t.co/HKlofcM8bW

- 18 hours ago

h J R

Facebook Feed

3 hours ago
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY
16 hours ago
Suspect crashes vehicle into Fry Street bar after chase with police – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY

NTDAILY TV

Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.