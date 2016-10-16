Juggling club provides students with a unique, creative outlet

It was a cool evening as Timothy Walker sat in the library mall on a Thursday afternoon, fiddling through his backpack. The backpack he carried on his shoulder didn’t hold textbooks, pencils or notebook paper. Instead, he carried around a bag full of juggling pins, small balls for and a unicycle.

Walker is part of UNT’s juggling club and spends a majority of his time practicing new skills and trying out new tricks.

When thinking about juggling, Walker said it is easy for many people to mistake or link the hobby with wanting to be a clown or some other type of comedic profession. For UNT’s juggling club, however, the end game is to just have fun.

Juggling is a part of a craft known as the flow arts. The term encompasses movement-based art forms that integrate dance and creative expression of movement along with skill-based manipulation. Flow arts can be seen all around us in many different cultures and includes fire-dancing, martial arts, hula-hooping and circus acts.

“We do sometimes juggle with fire, but we don’t actually perform with it,” said Walker, a media arts sophomore and the juggling club’s vice president. “There would just be too much going on and we always stress safety first. We would never advocate for someone who is not ready to pick up and mess with fire, you have to respect the flame.”

As Walker sat in the library mall, one by one, the rest of the club arrived for their 5:30 p.m. meeting. Some zoomed in on skateboards, while others walked. The group was diverse and they all greeted each other with warm smiles or embraces.

The juggling club meets from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Monday in the BLB and 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays in the library mall. Although they are an official UNT organization, they do not hold strict practices or meetings. The group overall is very relaxed, stating that the purpose of the organization is to cater to students who are interested in flow arts and to just have fun.

“Joining the juggling club is easy,” Walker said. “All they have to do is get on their phone or computer and go to UNTjfa.com and put in their email. If they want to become an official member, they can pay $10 and also get one of our yearly shirts.”

Once the meeting started, the club attracted many stares. Walker, as well as juggling club president Leon Watson, began to balance the pins on their noses. The aim was to look straight up into the sky without dropping the pin. They would last only a few, brief seconds before the pins fell, both men looking at each other and laughing.

This is how the practices would go for about two hours, sometimes longer. They all met somewhere to flow together, laughing and decompressing the stresses of the week.

Watson, a computer science senior, has been a member since 2012, when the club was initially started. This is his first semester as president of the club.

“We’re definitely more of a come-to-learn type of club,” Watson said. “We want people to come and be around like-minded people who have similar interests in the flow arts.”

Unlike some clubs or organizations on campus, the juggling club does not require any sort of membership. If someone wanted to simply come by one of their meetings and try juggling, they said they would be more than happy to educate people and help them learn tricks and tips. They are open to people that are interested in the craft, whether they are new jugglers or masters.

The club has already began pulling in new members that could potentially carry the torch of what UNT juggling club is all about. One such member is biology freshman Amandeep Sandhu. Sandhu had never participated in juggling beforehand, but was able to pick up the craft quickly.

“I really enjoy it because it’s about learning new things,” Sandhu said. “I was not a juggler before I joined the club, but I know a little bit and as long as I have time, I’d like stay and learn.”

Some consider flow arts to be on the rise, calling it the new form of dance and a unique way of interacting with the physical world.

The use of flow arts is also considered a meditative practice and requires serious dedication and mastery for those who see it as a hobby and creative activity. Walker said UNT juggling club provides just that, as well as a kinship to anyone who is interested.

“We are an open group,” Walker said. “Anyone who is open to hanging out or learning about this amazing craft can stop by and learn.”