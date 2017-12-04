North Texas Daily

Just keep biking

December 04
15:15 2017
Maybe it’s my anxiety, or maybe I’m scarred from that one time when I was little and my brother accidentally ran me over with his bike. Either way, it seems like every other day on campus I find myself coming within inches of losing my life to a cyclist speeding by. Maybe I’m just being dramatic.

Once, a guy hit me with the handle of his bike, and I apologized. While savage cyclists are concerning and definitely something to be vigilant about, above all, UNT’s affinity for bikes is inspiring.

On Nov. 8, The League of American Bicyclists recognized UNT as a bronze level Bicycle Friendly University. This is a testament to UNT’s efforts in being a health-conscious and eco-friendly university. If other universities, businesses, hospitals, towns, etc., followed suit, we might be in a different place in terms of global warming.

Most cars run on gas and are essentially bad for the earth. Bikes run on your legs. Legs don’t use fossil fuels. If you decide to become more environmental, biking is one the easiest transitions you can make, assuming you are already familiar with riding a bike (and that you don’t have to ride, like, 30 miles).

Not to mention bikes are so much faster than walking. I seethe with envy when I see cyclists just zipping around the sidewalks while I walk around on my feet like a chump. How bleak is it when you’re on foot and you have ten minutes to get to the complete opposite side of campus? And uphill? Forget about it.

It’s no secret that the parking on campus is a nightmare, even if you have a pass. The most expensive parking passes go for $1200. But bike racks are everywhere on campus. Riding a bike means guaranteed “parking,” fewer car crashes, and yes, less parking tickets. It’s a win-win-win.

Even if parking or saving on gas is the biggest reason you bike, you’re still helping the earth, whether you care or not, so way to go.

I would ride a bike if I had the confidence or if I didn’t use the bus ride to campus to do homework. I would also need a greater understanding of how bikes work because honestly, how are you not falling off? It’s a bunch of metal sticks and two wheels. I don’t know how you do it, but I’m glad you do.

The only downside to biking I can think of is the sweating but I encourage all of you to keep the pedal up. Meanwhile, I’ll try to save the environment in other ways. I only buy cruelty-free makeup, if that helps?

Featured illustration by Max Raign.

