81 Views

Justice Democrats only support unjustified idealism

The Editorial Board

On Jan. 23, Cenk Uygur of “The Young Turks,” Kyle Kulinski of “Secular Talk” and former Bernie Sanders staffers Zack Exley and Saikat Chakrabarti founded the Justice Democrats. The movement is their attempt at a progressive, left-wing “take over [of] Congress” in 2018, which mirrors the right-wing Tea Party movement.

According to “The Young Turks,” the YouTube podcast which announced the coalition, their purpose is “to support and advance policy platforms that have stalled within the Democratic Party.” They have stated that their candidates “will not be funded by corporate donors,” but “by the people.”

On the day of the announcement, Uygur expressed his belief that all Democratic victories were “made possible by strong progressives.” He said that, as of late, “Democrats haven’t lined up with the party’s ideals” and that their loss in the recent presidential election was caused by a “hostile takeover” from multinational corporations.

In Uygur and Kulinski’s version of the Justice Democrats’ platform, the coalition says that “the corporate, establishment wing of the [Democratic Party] is responsible” for the party’s current division. This reasoning comes from the betrayal of Bernie Sanders at the Democratic National Convention this past summer, who was not chosen for the candidacy in favor of Hillary Clinton.

They believe this decision was fueled by Super PAC donors to the party, who they think “should be banned” with a “constitutional amendment.”

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Super PACs are “relatively new” kinds of political action committees, able to “raise unlimited sums of money from corporations, unions, associations and individuals” and spend those sums to “advocate for or against” candidates. Last year alone, Super PACs made total independent expenditures of $1,104,481,008 – according to data reported on Feb. 26.

In addition to their plans to ban this trend, Justice Democrats also want to “re-regulate Wall Street,” rectify the economic system for the middle class benefits, make universal healthcare a mainstay and deplete poverty by “making minimum wage a living one.”

While we support the idea of the opposition party experiencing reform – as the past few months since the election have been one media circus after another – the idea of liberals having their own Tea Party is far from a good thing. It could destroy the very thing they are trying to protect.

For starters, Uygur and his team have inadvertently created their own Super PAC – the exact kind of organization they plan on banning. By ironically using “The Young Turks” as the coalition’s mouthpiece and main source of revenue, Uygur’s YouTube channel will have to rely on other like-minded organizations to fund their plot to seize control of the Democratic Party. Because logically, any organization needs proper funding to achieve success, and even the Justice Democrats support “strong unions,” which can directly appeal to any candidate’s wallet.

Furthermore, the singular nature of splitting away from a party, just to supercede where it came from, isn’t the recipe for reform in the American system. It only creates more division, and a sure win for Republicans if the Democratic Party were to split.

A fledgling group trying to secede from another only increases the negative image of the party as a whole. Uygur’s group isn’t just separatist, but they also flaunt the type of liberal idealism that Republicans often criticize Democrats for. It doesn’t help that Hillary Clinton continues to act like a sore loser, tweeting to President Trump this week about what he should be doing to fix problems and offering no solutions.

Although Bernie Sanders was quick to rail on Trump for his first Address to the Nation – encouraging his own supporters to “continue the fight” against excessive military spending and the lack of climate change solutions – he’s still one man in a party that’s nowhere near as vocal as its rivals.

The Justice Democrats aspire to have a convention for Article V of the Constitution, which calls for the alteration of the Constitution through the ratification of amendments. While their reasons for a convention are implausible, holding a convention is where a correct solution lies for everyone.

The Justice Democrats should be less focused on splitting away and more about using Article V to create their own party. In doing so, it wouldn’t taint the Democratic Party any further, and they could use their brand of liberalism to discuss issues to the Democratic Party and influence beneficial reform. That way, everyone in either of these parties could help one another and foster a positive change in Washington, D.C as a whole.

Making the Justice Democrats was certainly a poor choice, but it isn’t too late for them to rearrange their selfish objectives.

Featured Illustration: Samuel Wiggins