Killing A Sound kills it at Killer’s Tacos

The sun sets on what was the last Saturday of spring break for students of UNT. Cars line up on Bryan Street, as people try to snag an empty parallel parking space.

Located on the corner of Scripture and Bryan street sits Killer’s Tacos, a place for music, friends and good food.

Jessica Jones, 21, an employee who has worked at Killer’s Tacos since it opened said that it has certainly been an experience working there. Jones said that after a month of being open, bands started to wander in.

The taco joint has been open for almost a year now, providing quality food at a decent price and a place for musicians to share their music.

For Jason Arp, 26, and Jesse Avalos, 21, this was not any ordinary show at Killer’s Tacos. Friends and founders of Killing A Sound record label company, the boys had been awaiting the night for months.

This would be the first time that the label company would put together a show of mostly all K.A.S bands.

Fool Me Forever; the live tape release

Arp is well-known for his original technique when it comes to his label. He, unlike many, records the band’s set during their performance, and then releases the live tapes as specific and unique to each show.

The idea comes from when he was a little kid, listening to the static noises in between tracks on C.D.s and after the album would play through.

For Arp’s Denton-based band, Facing Worlds, he hopes to record their set live onto the tapes.

“I think the best part [would have been] were the specific cassette tapes that we made specifically for the show,” Avalos said.

Unfortunately, due to issues involving his band, the tapes were unable to process. He hopes the live tapes will be available eventually, but knows they probably won’t be released this month like planned.

Arp also regrets not being able to sit at his merchandise table throughout the night, because of disappointing results in cassette sales.

“When I wasn’t sitting at the table, the people who were, didn’t know about them [cassette tapes],” Arp said. “But it’s okay! We did great! We did run out of mediums [T-shirt]!”

A set of bands unite

Two Denton-based bands under Killing A Sound’s label, Violent Exit and Creeping Death, lead people to literally magnetize around the stage. The amount of energy in the tight-packed room was immaculate, something one must experience for themselves.

“Being in this band helps me keep my mind off negativity,” said Juan Vazquez, 22, guitarist in Creeping Death. He describes the large number of people who enjoyed his set as “way better than I thought,” considering the sound is relatively new to the Denton scene.

Vazquez has been in Creeping Death since the band formed just two years ago. He plans on one day making music full-time, but for now, he is studying operations management at UNT.

“Making music full time is hard,” Vazquez said. “But that’s the goal.”

Out of state bands like Time Walk, and Morbid Rites from Springfield Mo. and Blindside, from Kansas City Mo. brought in a huge crowd of loyal hardcore fans to the tiny cupboard-like venue.

“Denton is pretty awesome,” said guitarist and vocalist of Morbid Rites, Gage Farely, 26. “A lot of people came out, and that shows you how really supportive the scene is.”

Farely doesn’t consider his band Morbid Rites under the “hardcore” category, but rather “thrash-metal” with influences like Slayer and Metallica.

The tight-knit “HXC” community

“I’m really stoked on the scene here in Denton!” said Juan Pardo, 21, drummer in Time Walk. Pardo explains that after touring, he’s realized that the “hardcore” scene is different in every city. “The Midwest and Texas are very similar, there’s a large scene and everyone is really cool. The energy is nice” Pardo said. “The East Coast is so different – they are looking to mosh!”

Pardo mentions that many of the bigger names and influences in hardcore come from states on the East Coast such as New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan

Freelance photographer Marlon Jones, 22, does not identify himself as one within the hardcore scene, however, he is good friends with Avalos.

“Being so close to the stage hurts my ears, and people are always moving around too much,” Jones said. “But I like the good vibes they have.” Jones is a strong believer in positive vibes and energy and though he doesn’t care for the music, he respects his friends and the closeness of the scene.

“A lot of people drove hours to be here,” Avalos said, as he thanks his friends for their support and coming out to the show. He said that Denton’s scene is expanding, and the few venues that are provided are gaining popularity within the hardcore world.

Up until recently, the community was originally split into sub-communities, like Fort Worth and Dallas. Now, everyone knows everyone [so it seems] and an outsider [like a journalist] stands out immensely.

Featured Image: Springfield Missouri natives, Morbid Rites take the stage at Killer’s Taco’s. Nina Quatrino