North Texas Daily

Kononova, Kutubidze lead tennis to strong weekend showing

Back To Homepage

Kononova, Kutubidze lead tennis to strong weekend showing

Kononova, Kutubidze lead tennis to strong weekend showing
September 25
10:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Ranked No. 41 in the country in singles, junior Maria Kononova won the Althea Gibson singles tournament on Sunday, Sept. 17. In the final match, she defeated Louisiana State University 4-6, 6-2, 12-10 on the grass courts in Newport, Rhode Island.

It was her first time playing on grass, but the surface did not change her dominance. Kononova went 3-0 and brought home the first trophy for the Mean Green of the year. She defeated Princeton and North Carolina in her first two matches.

That was the first glimpse into what Kononova brings to the table for the tennis team this season.

This past weekend, the No. 22 ranked doubles team in the nation teamed up to proved itself as a duo in their first tournament of the year.

Kononova and junior Tamuna Kutubidze represented North Texas in the Milwaukee Classic and won the championship Sunday afternoon as the No. 1 seeded doubles team in the tournament.

They met Arkansas in the finals and defeated the Razorbacks 8-2. In the semifinals, Kononova and Kutbidze defeated the University of Iowa 8-4.

While one of the top doubles teams in the country competed in a national tournament, the rest of the team traveled to Houston to play in the Rice Invitational over the weekend.

There, freshman Nidhi Surapaneni won the singles draw, defeating Sam Houston State in the finals 6-2, 6-0. Also on Saturday, Surapaneni and sophomore Minying Liang won their doubles match as they defeated Southern Methodist University 7-5.

Sophomore Ivana Babic reached the finals of her singles’ tournament, where she was defeated by University of Texas at Arlington 6-4, 6-1.

Last season, Kononova and Kutubidze put up dazzling records and proved themselves amongst the best in the country. Now, the rest of the team appears to be following suit with its performance early on.

The success in the two tournaments begins to confirm the high expectations coach Sujay Lama had about the strength of his team this season.

Next up: The tennis team will head to the All-American PQ tournament in California Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Featured Image: Members of the North Texas tennis team celebrate Mingying Liang’s singles match win that advanced North Texas to the next round of a tournament championship in April. Sara Carpenter

Tags
KononovaKutubidzemean greennorth texastennis
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Matthew Brune

Matthew Brune

Matthew Brune is the Senior Sports Writer for the North Texas Daily, covering football and men's basketball.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

September 21, 2017 Edition

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Updates and upgrades are in store for UNT's Pohl Recreation center. https://t.co/1L5xKLi5o7 https://t.co/tAQsRnCRFT

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @BradyKeane: Backup QB Devlin Isadore no longer with North Texas football program | https://t.co/DIliOuywoG https://t.co/3u5JesGZNr

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Festival goers can breathe easy, Denton-based music festival Oaktopia moves to Deep Ellum, announces 2017 lineup.… https://t.co/8dxrDPDCAi

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: Offense, special teams overcome defensive struggles in North Texas’ win over UAB | @mattbrune25 https://t.co/VEUsqxrEmk

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: Trevor Moore delivered the game-winner to secure a wild 46-43 win over UAB in the C-USA opener | @mattbrune25 https://t

- 1 day ago

h J R
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.