North Texas Daily

Kristin Farmer Autism Center receives grant for scholarships

August 03
17:22 2017
The Kristin Farmer Autism Center received a grant from the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities in June, which allowed over 100 families free registration for the Adventures in Autism Intervention and Research Conference on July 29.

“We really wanted to increase the number of parents coming to the conference and before the grant, we could only reach out to the parents from Kristin’s Farmer Autism Center,” said Kevin Callahan, Executive Director of the Kristin Farmer Autism Center. “Once we got the grant we could go beyond our normal 20 parents who attend the conference for free and now have 111 scholarships to give away.”

The increase in free registration available is due to the Kristin Farmer Autism Center obtaining the Consumer and Family Member Stipend from the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities. The grant is only to be used to allow free registration for families wanting to attend the Autism Intervention and Research Conference.

This is the second year the Kristin Farmer Autism Center has received this grant. They plan to reapply next year for it as well.

The objective of obtaining the grant was to increase awareness for the Autism Conference and allow less fortunate families an opportunity to get the vital information needed to help raise a child with a mental disability.

“I would highly recommend going to the conference,” said Jacob Woodson, a UNT student who has a family member with Autism. “Even if you aren’t going to the conference to listen to everything, go just to meet people who have shared your experience.”

The Adventure in Autism Intervention and Research Conference is a UNT sponsored event to help parents with children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. The focus of the conference is to provide vital information that will help people with mental disorders be more successful in everyday life.

The autism conference involves more than 20 presentations about new innovative research to improve success for those diagnosed with autism in their lives. Along with multiple speakers presenting new autism research on topics to help those who work with individuals with autism.

This year’s keynote speakers are Richard M. Foxx, a professor of psychology at Pennsylvania State University and Dorothea Lerman, a professor of psychology at the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

This is the ninth year the Kristin Farmer Autism Center has hosted the Adventures in Autism Intervention and Research Conference.

The Kristin Farmer Autism Center is part of UNT’s College of Education. The center provides families with North Texas resources and services to help those diagnosed with autism and disabilities intervention.

“The last conference was amazing and was very informative, especially for someone who has never gone before,” said Addisen Lewis, an associate interventionist at the Kristin Farmer Autism Center. “I learned a lot about autism from the different centers studying it and types of therapy that are out there.”

Featured Image: The Kristin Farmer Autism Center located off I-35 is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Autism Center helps the students attending develop skills such as speech. Cameron Roe

NTDAILY TV

