North Texas Daily

A utility player in sports is defined as someone who can manage to perform well at multiple positions. This type of player can open up a variety of options for a team and usually has a very important role.

Freshman Brooke Lampe fills that role for Mean Green soccer head coach John Hedlund.

Lampe was originally recruited as a goalkeeper coming out of Lake Ridge High School, but she has now seen time on the field playing forward, midfielder and defender. Lampe has been a vital player thus far for North Texas off the bench.

“During preseason, we had a chance to experiment a little bit with some of the players,” Hedlund said. “We put her on the field and she’s really done a tremendous job for us. She’s a kid who can play in the back, middle, up front – really anywhere.”

Hedlund said his only concern in moving Lampe out of the goal is her fitness. The difference in the level of conditioning between being a goalkeeper and being a field player is a significant one. But Lampe said that is a challenge she has set her sights on improving – and she’s already proven capable of reaching lofty goals.

Lampe succeeded in reaching a previously set milestone already this season when she knocked in her first career goal against Abilene Christian University.

“Oh my gosh it was crazy,” Lampe said. “It felt like everything just froze except for the ball and the first thing that popped in my head was, ‘wait did that really just happen?’ The best part was just turning around and having my girls run up to me and support me.”

Hedlund said he did not really expect to see Lampe move from the net to where she is now. Her understanding for the game and high soccer IQ are what Hedlund said make her so versatile out on the pitch.

“I think it helps out my mindset a lot,” Lampe said. “I know when I’m out on a defense what a keeper wants and when I’m in the goal, I know how different positions work so it helps me understand how to set them up.”

Lampe considers herself to be working up and down the ladder when it comes to the multiple spots she has tried out this season. However, she now prefers to be somewhere in the middle of the field. Lampe believes her ability to play both offense and defense allows her to have a little more control of the game.

Hedlund is not the only person Lampe has impressed with her unique style and playmaking ability. Players all around the North Texas roster enjoy watching the young freshman and feed off the energy she brings to the pitch.

“I’ve played with players in the past who stick to one position and refuse to try anything else, which I think is selfish,” senior Katie Gernsbacher said. “Brooke plays very unselfishly, which is what makes her so versatile and likable.”

The future is nothing but bright for Lampe and the Mean Green soccer team. Hedlund is more than confident his “wildcard” player is going to be an essential tool for him in the long run. North Texas is currently sitting at 4-2-1 heading into Conference USA play, and the Mean Green will be looking to claim their fourth straight regular season conference championship.

For the most part, Hedlund plans to continue to use Lampe as a vital bench player with the ability to stick her into the lineup wherever she is needed in a given game.

“If there’s ever a situation where someone gets hurt or something just isn’t working and we need a little more size or need to get more physical, then we can just throw her out there,” Hedlund said.

Featured Image: North Texas freshman defender Brooke Lampe kicks the ball in a game against Indiana Univeristy Sept. 10. North Texas defeated Indiana University 3-2. Sara Carpenter