Larsson-Huusko finishes second to lead track and field at UTA Invitational

The North Texas Track and Field team stayed in the state this weekend as they competed in the Bobby Lane Invitational at the University of Texas at Arlington. Entering week two of the outdoor season, the Mean Green looked to build off last week’s success.

In their final meet of March, the Mean Green throwers and relay teams continued to impress early in the season.

“That was the goal,” Sheffield said. “We’re excited about that and we have a lot of talent on the relays, especially the men’s side.”

Freshman thrower Linnea Larsson-Hussko, a Sweeden native, came into the weekend riding the momentum of an incredible performance in last week’s hammer throw at the Texas Christian University Invitational. She finished third while recording a season best mark of 50.23 meters – a mark that ranked fourth in school history.

In Arlington, Larsson-Huusko topped that performance while finishing second in the women’s hammer throw with another season best, this time reaching 51.33 meters to jump to third on the all-time leaderboard.

“She’s really getting more quality training than she did in Sweden and I think that’s going to show off,” said Sheffield. “She’s a tremendous student and person, and [I’m] just glad to have her on my team.”

Junior Kevone Kennedy placed sixth in men’s hammer throw with a mark of 51.45 meters.

The men’s 4x100m team placed fifth as seniors Collin Heard and Alfred Trimble, sophomore James Cole, and freshman Derrick Samuels sprinted to a time of 40.73 seconds.

The women’s 4x100m relay team consisted of sophomore Bria Williams, freshman’s Breanna Eckels and Jahyda Dixon, and senior Jazmine Martin. The group finished eighth with a time of 47.58 seconds.

Cole and Samuels along with senior Jamison Justice and junior Tevaun Scallion made a strong impression in the men’s 4x400m, finishing second with a personal best time of 3:13.88.

The North Texas relay team stood out in the meet, but Sheffield thinks the team will get even better as the season progresses.

“We’re just testing our depth,” Sheffield said. “We haven’t run our best combination of relays yet and we’ll do that over the next couple of weeks.”

The team will have a short week as they return to action Thursday in Austin for the Texas Relays.