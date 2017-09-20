North Texas Daily

Lee posts top 10 finish as women’s golf places fifth

Back To Homepage

Lee posts top 10 finish as women’s golf places fifth

Lee posts top 10 finish as women’s golf places fifth
September 20
03:09 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Mean Green women’s golf team traveled to Manhattan, Kansas this weekend to compete in the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Classic, taking home fifth place in the three-day event after suffering through a four-hour lightning delay Monday.

North Texas shot a combined score of +42 for the tournament and was led by junior Sol Lee, who finished at +7 with an individual finish of ninth place. Sophomore Nica Cox came in 17th place while shooting +17 overall.

“I feel we could have placed better,” head coach Michael Akers said. “I would have been satisfied with a 2nd or 3rd place finish. We had too many big numbers and didn’t go low during Round 2. I was very pleased how we played hole #8 in the final round. It was an extremely difficult par 3 and we had three birdies in a row.”

Akers was again pleased with Lee, who finished atop the team’s leaderboard for the second straight tournament.

“She is getting tuned up,” Akers said. “Sol didn’t get in much competition this summer so she is getting back into tournament mode. She is intense and a very hard worker. She was actually practicing in the hotel during the delay. Sol wants to do well and puts in the time and effort to make that happen.”

The team stayed pretty consistent throughout the weekend scoring 303, 302 and 301 each day, respectively. The small improvement was encouraging to Akers early in the season.

“We were consistent this week from round to round and we did improve each round,” Akers said. “The wind picked up in the final round and we did a pretty good job of handling it.”

The team faced off against the likes of Kansas State University, the University of Kansas, Rutgers and Tulsa, getting in some solid competition. The Mean Green won’t be in action again until traveling to Columbia, Missouri Oct. 2 to play in the Johnie Imes Invitational.

Featured Image: Then-freshman Nyca Khaw lines up a shot. Khaw, who is now a senior, placed 26 at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Classic. 

Tags
mean greennorth texaswomen's golf
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Malik Wright

Malik Wright

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

September 14, 2017 Edition

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Opinion: First year students should avoid online classes. https://t.co/upvdeUERsK https://t.co/Qo62eIWm0X

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The Factory in Willis Library is inspiring innovative students from all fields of study. https://t.co/DvnHmqpFN5 https://t.co/MaecuglGRJ

- 13 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Jalen Guyton was a top prospect for the @alleneagles. From Notre Dame to TVCC, he found his home at North Texas.… https://t.co/NZTdGotSQr

- 1 day ago

h J R

Facebook Feed

3 days ago
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY
3 days ago
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY

NTDAILY TV

Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.