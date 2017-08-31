For the first time in four decades, the North Texas Daily has a new home.

In June we left our beloved, albeit dated newsroom in the GAB behind for a beautiful, brand new office in Sycamore Hall. Room 230, to be exact. Although we have a new space, we’re still the same newspaper. The Daily is still here to serve you, UNT and the Denton community.

So feel free to stop by! Whether you want to share a news tip or talk sports with someone who spends way too much time watching them, my door is always open. Allow me to introduce myself.

My name is Reece Waddell, and in April, I was chosen by the UNT student media committee to serve as the Editor-in-Chief. I’ll hold this position until I graduate in December, and until then, my incredible staff and I look forward to bringing you the news every day.

As I said before, I’m a hopeless sports fanatic, and began working at the Daily in January 2015 as a sports writer. Since then I have held the positions of Senior Sports Writer and most recently, Managing Sports Editor.

Enough about me, though, let’s talk about you – our reader.

Because at the end of the day, you are the reason the Daily exists. We value our community and audience, which is why along with our new office, we have also re-designed our website, www.ntdaily.com.

And tailored it with you in mind.

Now you can virtually flip through our paper from the comfort of your couch or recliner. We have also embedded our Facebook and Twitter feeds on the homepage as well, so you’ll always have up-to-the-minute information at your fingertips.

We think the new site is pretty cool, and we hope you do, too.

Some things aren’t changing, however. Our newspaper will still be on newsstands every Thursday morning, and we are still a digital-first publication. This means our focus on multimedia and social media is at an all-time high.

Our goal is to be as transparent as possible, so expect live tweets during breaking news events or during Mean Green football games. Expect the occasional Facebook Live from our newsroom on Wednesday night, giving you an insight to how we produce our paper and the stories we are writing.

But above all else, expect us to be there to cover anything and everything happening at UNT and in Denton.

We’ve been around the past 100 years and aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Featured image: The North Texas Daily staff works on the weekly newspaper in their new office. Colin Mitchell