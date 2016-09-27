Letter: Please vote for Donald Trump

By Paul Ellis

Hillary Clinton promises free college. Free college would cost taxpayers $350 billion over 10 years and increase our national debt. Same scam as Obamacare. Hillary would give the federal government control over our higher education and ruin it, too.

Obama established federal government control over businesses, banks and investment firms through bailouts. Next, government took over healthcare. Furthermore, they took over the energy sector through EPA and regulations.

Clinton wants to control everything (like State Department e-mails) so she can control our country’s wealth and power. We need change with control going back to the prople. Vote Trump.