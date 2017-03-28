62 Views

Letter: Solving the issue of child abuse in Texas

Elizabeth Garcia | Contributing Writer

Dear Editor,

I am an undergraduate social work student at the University of North Texas. It has come to my attention that Texas is more concerned with funding immediate-term emergency programs versus evidence-based prevention programs in Child Protective Services. As a social work student who is passionate about our child welfare system, it puzzles me to learn that the Texas legislature isn’t allocating the proper funds to prevention programs even after they have been proven to save children’s lives in a cost efficient manner.

Studies on child abuse and neglect in Texas reported in 2013 that an average pf three children have died each week and about 182 children were confirmed victims on a daily basis. Due to this alarming statistic, the U.S. Center for Disease Control has declared child maltreatment as a public health epidemic. Prevention programs not only prevent immediate abuse within families, but they prevent future abuse in the household because they equip the parents with lifelong tools.

In 2013, the Texas Association for the Protection of Children (or TexProtects) estimated that Texas spent around $34,815 per victimized child. In total, Texas is paying the price of child abuse with a whopping ticket of $2.30 billion. With a proven prevention program like the Nurse-Family Partnership, it is estimated that it would cost $4,500 per family or year versus the $35,000.

I will venture out to say that I grew up in a humble home, but I was always taken care of. I am brutally aware that this is not the case for many of our Texas children. A few semesters ago, I did service learning with the Denton County CPS. There were many times when I would read through some of the cases and wonder, “How would this child’s situation look if his or her mother or father had been involved in a prevention program like home visiting?”

I fiercely believe that by funding prevention programs rather than immediate emergency programs, we can stop child abuse before it even begins.

So why should we care, and what should we do? We need to care about this issue because our children are our future. We have to show them that their state cares for them.

A couple of steps to achieve funding for prevention programs is education. We have to become educated on what prevention programs can do and share the knowledge with others. I also implore readers to partner up with TexProtects. They are an agency that takes bills to the Texas legislature and push for funding prevention programs and CPS.

