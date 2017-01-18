Letter to UNT and President Smatresk: The state of our protests

The UNT Sanctuary Taskforce | Contributing Writers

Dear UNT public,

We, the collective UNT Sanctuary Taskforce, have received and reviewed the administrative announcement UNT President Neal Smatresk sent in response to the walkout we held on Dec. 1, 2016.

Although we appreciate President Smatresk’s consideration of the anxiety many are feeling, as well as the demands we raised in our petition, we believe that the administrative announcement did little to substantively engage the issues and lived realities impacting student safety and campus diversity.

We would like to remind the public that this collective task force is a group of student leaders familiar with the campus resources available to us, and in many cases with our very own experiences making use of those resources.

With the wealth of our combined experiences as immigrant students, students of color, students with undocumented parents and siblings and as students whose faith, race, ability, gender and sexual orientation put us at risk for many forms of trauma, we believe that the resources UNT does provide are not tailored to handle the crises many of us are facing. These issues include family separation and the fear of it.

For example, during the Unity Town Hall meeting in November, UNT staff and faculty mentioned that students who are undocumented could speak with a free legal adviser provided by UNT.

But in actuality, these services are often not free or cheap to those in need of them. Many students have tried to make use of free legal advice, only to be referred to an outside lawyer. A free consultation is not the same as a free referral.

Also, the administrative announcement that followed the campus walkout presents UNT as an inclusive and diverse place for the past 125 years. However, the University of North Texas has not always been an inclusive and welcoming place for all people.

Let us not forget the long-held practices of segregation and other forms of discrimination that encompass most of the history of this institution. Just as there was room for improvement then, there are improvements that can be made today to make the university more inclusive and welcoming.

It is a shame that the president of our university has sat idle in the face of a threat to our communities from President-elect Trump, rather than informing himself of preemptive measures the university can take to ensure the safety and well-being of its students.

We find such a gesture representative of (perhaps) an unintentional strategy of glossing over the lived realities we have experienced as immigrants and students of color, both historically and presently. We, and our ancestors, have only ever made institutions better when we have fought to do so.

Finally, as if it was not already made clear, the new president-elect’s soon-to-be policies could have a massively detrimental impact to a plethora of UNT students.

President Smatresk claims “[that this] university is first and foremost a community that cares about its students, and [he] will do everything in [his] power to preserve UNT’s supportive environment,” yet it is the same institution that has decided to wait “…to hold a town hall [meeting] in January so [the] students can ask questions and engage directly with [the president] and others.”

We are glad that you are “listening to the concerns raised and hear the anxieties of those speaking out,” but as Abraham Lincoln, a president who strove for justice and equality, said, “actions speak louder than words.”

Therefore, listening is meaningless if no action is done to meet those concerns. Waiting until late January to even decide what to do is a waste of time and money for both sides, including students and UNT administration.

We invite members of the UNT community to take a stand against bigotry by joining us at 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the UNT Library Mall for a protest against President-elect Trump’s inauguration.

In solidarity,

the Sanctuary UNT Taskforce.

Featured Image: Students chant at the gathering in UNT’s library mall. Students got together to petition their officials to declare UNT and Texas Woman’s University’s sanctuary campuses. Jennyfer Rodriguez