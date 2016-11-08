Libertarian Rod Wingo will attempt to steal incumbent Jane Nelson’s District 12 seat

Republican incumbent Jane Nelson and Libertarian challenger Rod Wingo are battling for District 12 of the Texas Senate, encompassing parts of Denton and Tarrant counties.

Wingo, president of Fort Worth-based company Century Air Conditioning, has run for public office several times before, winning a seat in the Texas House for District 97 until losing re-election in 2012. Most recently, Wingo ran for office in 2014 against Republican incumbent Craig Goldman. Goldman won the bout for District 97, beating Wingo 27,977 votes to 6,295.

According to the Dallas Morning News’ 2016 voter guide, the libertarian candidate’s policies are to “legalize all drugs,” “make [Texas] more open” in regards to Texas’ open records and open meetings laws and making Texas lawmakers, law enforcement and jailers “do their jobs” to avoid tragedy in county jails and lockups.

This will be the first election cycle in which Wingo will be running for the Texas Senate. Wingo has filed campaign contributions with a total amount of $0.

Republican incumbent Nelson, a UNT alum with a degree in education, has held office in the Senate since 1992 when she beat out democratic incumbent Bob Glasgow for District 22.

Nelson, who lives in Flower Mound, is the first woman to sit as a chairperson to a standing budget-writing committee. She is currently chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, chairman of the Sunset Advisory Committee and the highest-ranking Republican in the Senate. The Texas Senator is the longest serving chairperson in the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.

A teacher before her career began in the Texas Congress, she served as a member of the State Board of Education. Now on top of other positions, she is now a member of the State Affairs Committee, the Legislative Budget Board, the Legislative Audit Committee, the Partnership Advisory Commission and the Joint Committee to Study Teacher Retirement System Health Benefit Plans.

Nelson has filed campaign contributions totaling $6,000. Twenty-five hundred dollars from the Centene Corporation PAC in Saint Louis, Missouri; $1,000 each from Graydon Group LLC and the Political Action Committee for Engineers, two groups based in Austin, Texas; and $1,500 from the Texas Association of Health Underwriters PAC in Duncanville, Texas.

Additionally, Nelson has authored, wholly or in part, 152 bills during her time in office.

