Library Bar changes name, gets sued over slaying of Deandre Wilson

Julia Falcon and Kyle Martin | Senior Staff Writers

Stephanie Coleman, DeAndre Wilson’s mother, will be taking the Library Bar, now under new ownership and called Local 109, to court claiming gross negligence and lack of security, among other accounts.



As of Jan. 10, 2017, Coleman filed an “original petition and request for disclosure against Library Bar Inc., aka The Local 109.” The claims on the document assert that the Library Bar did not have proper security measures to prevent the murder of Wilson. The document states that the Library failed to provide “adequate security including but not limited to video cameras, mirrors, licensed security guards, bouncers, and metal detectors.”



“Library Bar is commonly known as a place where students and other locals go to get drunk. Based on such information, Library Bar through its agents knew or should have known that adequate security measures were necessary to prevent the types of incidents made the basis of this lawsuit,” the document says. “Library Bar is the legal owner of the premises and had a duty to provide security at the premises to prevent harm to invitees, namely DeAndre Wilson.”



It also claimed that an unnamed bartender working that night “knew the shooter and was aware of his violent propensities.”

The document also claims damages for “lost earnings and net accumulations,” “funeral and burial expenses,” “mental anguish,” “the past and future loss of companionship,” “the past and future mental anguish suffered by the Plaintiff as a consequence of the decedent’s injuries and death,” “punitive and exemplary damages,” and “all recoverable survival and wrongful death damages on behalf of the Plaintiff and the Decedent’s estate.”



Coleman’s attorney could not be reached for comment at the time of this report and a court date has not yet been established.



The current owner of Local 109 said he did not know about the lawsuit, and that it should be handled with the previous owner. William Kuhn, the previous owner, could not be reached for comment.

The Shooting

Rewind to the wee hours of Dec. 20, 2016 on Fry Street. Shots were fired, and 2009 Denton Guyer grad DeAndre Wilson was shot in the head just outside the Library Bar.

An altercation between Deandre Wilson, his friend and three other men early that morning lead Hanyel Leon Gomez to pull out his handgun and shoot him, police said. Gomez fled the scene in a silver car but was arrested later that afternoon by Denton police.

Hanyel Leon Gomez, 21, was identified after police spoke with multiple witnesses. He is charged with murder and awaits arraignment at Denton County jail.



Since then, the bar has remained closed. The marquee sign has been taken down, and construction crews in-and-out doing work. Students and Fry Street regulars began to wonder what will happen with the space.

A new name

Local 109 will open around Feb. 28 in time for Mardi Gras.



Mitchell Wilson, one of the owners of Shots and Crafts, Tom’s Daiquiri, Public House and now Local 109, said that the acquired the space that the Library Bar was in before the shooting occurred.



“We took over and had the desire to change things up, it had nothing to do with past issues,” Wilson said. “It is a different concept cocktail bar, with a more trendy name in a new direction.”



Wilson said that the shooting of DeAndre Wilson had nothing to do with the name change and facelift.



“We were planning on taking over before, it was terrible situation, but at the end of it, it was the direction we were already going,” Wilson said. “It will be good for Fry Street, will be different. There is not too much like this.”



The vibe at Local 109, Wilson said, is to make it a place where people can either start or end their nights at and have conversations over a nicer drink.



Wilson said that he and his partners bought the Library Bar in early December, and officially took over the bar Jan. 1.



Named after the address, 109 Ave. A, Local 109 will feature up to 50 new cocktails crafted by by the owners who will be hands-on during the first few weeks of opening.



Wilson said the cocktail bar will have a catch to it, it is trendier sounding with specifically local ties to Denton and the college town. Wilson wants college students to drink local and spend their dime local, as well as find entertainment local.



Although the bar has been closed down, Wilson said that all employees are eligible for rehire and they will be taking applications until the end of the month.



“We have been in contact with those employees, and our desire to fix the place up. It will be tough for us, because we do things differently than previous owner, he may have done things differently,” Wilson said. “It will be fun stuff that isn’t readily available on Fry Street. The fun part is trying new drinks.”

Featured Image: The bar on Fry Street formerly known as The Library Bar was the scene of a fatal shooting this past December. The bar is currently undergoing renovations. Jake King