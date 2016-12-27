Lights All Night starts off New Year right
Lights All Night is ringing in the new year as it makes its return to Dallas this Friday and Saturday for its seventh annual New Year’s music festival.
The two-day event is the largest EDM music festival in Texas, and is being held at the Dallas Market Hall for its second time, with many changes to stage settings as well as alterations to the entrance that caused crowding issues in the previous year, festival officials say.
The festival will feature two stages, with artists deadmau5, Zedd, Above & Beyond, and Nero as the headliners, as well as popular artists like and Tchami and ASAP Ferg who will have ravers partying well into 2017.
The festival will also broadcast the event live for the first time, partnering with UphoricTV to upload interviews with performers, select performances, and originally produced content from the festival weekend, which will all be available for free to the public through Uphoric’s network or their social media.
The grounds will have an assortment of food/food trucks, festival merchandise, two bars for those legally of age to drink, as well as lockers and free water stations for people with water bottles. The event will also have a medical team on site.
Costumes aren’t required, but are welcome and encouraged, festival planners say. Make sure to check the guidelines and restrictions to ensure that your costumes and equipment meet the festival’s standards.
Passes are available here.
Feature image: Lights All Night 2015 Kristen Watson
About author
You might also like
UNT students march for marijuana legalization
By Adam Blaylock / Senior Staff Writer – Student supporters of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws heated up the sidewalks of UNT as they marched with
UNT Shuttle System provides free alternative to parking pass
UNT partnered with Dallas County Transportation Authority to extend shuttle hours and routes to off-campus housing students and commuters, offering a free alternative to those without a parking pass. DCTA
The Dose: Spider-Man to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Nicholas Friedman / Features Editor In a report released tonight, Marvel announced plans to co-produce the future of the Spider-Man film franchise, beginning with an appearance by Spidey in an
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!