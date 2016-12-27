Lights All Night starts off New Year right

Lights All Night is ringing in the new year as it makes its return to Dallas this Friday and Saturday for its seventh annual New Year’s music festival.

The two-day event is the largest EDM music festival in Texas, and is being held at the Dallas Market Hall for its second time, with many changes to stage settings as well as alterations to the entrance that caused crowding issues in the previous year, festival officials say.

The festival will feature two stages, with artists deadmau5, Zedd, Above & Beyond, and Nero as the headliners, as well as popular artists like and Tchami and ASAP Ferg who will have ravers partying well into 2017.

The festival will also broadcast the event live for the first time, partnering with UphoricTV to upload interviews with performers, select performances, and originally produced content from the festival weekend, which will all be available for free to the public through Uphoric’s network or their social media.

The grounds will have an assortment of food/food trucks, festival merchandise, two bars for those legally of age to drink, as well as lockers and free water stations for people with water bottles. The event will also have a medical team on site.

Costumes aren’t required, but are welcome and encouraged, festival planners say. Make sure to check the guidelines and restrictions to ensure that your costumes and equipment meet the festival’s standards.

Passes are available here.

Feature image: Lights All Night 2015 Kristen Watson