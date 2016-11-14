Local comedians spend the year raising money for schools

On November 12, Language of Laughter hosted their last show for the year called Thanks for Giving Charity Comedy Show. Language of Laughter is a Denton-born nonprofit that uses stand-up comedy to raise money for improved childhood literacy.

The nonprofit was founded and spearheaded by 24 year old University of North Texas student Stu Hollowell. Over the year, Stu and many other participating comedians raised three-thousand dollars for Denton bilingual students.

Hollowell said, “We’re the only nonprofit that buys bilingual books. It helps bridge the gap between english taught classes and monolingual families at home for bilingual students.”

Over the year, Language of Laughter has impacted Denton schools such as Rivera Elementary, Myers Middle School, Newton Rayzor Elementary, and the UNT Child Development Lab. Hollowell is looking forward to expanding into the Dallas area.

“We want to help any community that has a high Spanish speaking population,” Hollowell said. “Bilingual students have a great risk of getting left behind.”

Not only has Language of Laughter impacted schools financially, but they have also helped encourage literacy by reading to students and hosting creative workshops.

22 year old UNT student Nicholas Fields has been involved in with Language of Laughter since the beginning. He has been heavily involved in the comedy shows and book readings.

“I love reading to the kids,” Fields said. “I always volunteer at book readings because I can bond with the students and see the change being made.”

Similar to Fields, 24 year old UNT student Shane Silagi has been involved with Language of Laughter since the very beginning and has been contributing to the growth of the nonprofit. Silagi is a co-founder of the nonprofit.

“I have always had a passion for education. I want to make a difference in the education system, especially for underprivileged students,” said Silagi.

Silagi is also involved in book readings and describes it as a gratifying experience. The students are engaged and entertained by seasoned performers. Not only are do the students enjoy the comedians, but the comedians have also enjoye the students. Back in March, a group of students performed plays for the comedians.

Around the same time, 23 year old comedian Angel Garcia started performing with Language of Laughter. His first show was the Shamrock Showcase, where they set a goal to raise eight-hundred dollars and wound up raising one thousand.

“Denton comedy is on the rise and LoL is killing it,” said Garcia. “My favorite part of this is helping charity.”

Garcia explained that Language of Laughter is a nonprofit unique to Denton. He shared his experience as a comedian being tough and competitive as other local comedy scenes tend to be more cutthroat. Language of Laughter cultivates an environment that allows comedians to grow into their own while impacting their community.

Fields said, “I feel like we’ve definitely seen people come together. Every show feels like a reunion since we’re all here doing what we love for such a great cause.”

Language of Laughter has offered opportunity for local comedians to shine. It also gives them the opportunity to read to children, which every comedian at LoL feels rewarded by. They heavily rely on the engagement of their audiences for their success and are grateful for the traction they got this year. Hollowell and LoL’s comedians are excited for 2017.

“The business of comedy is making people laugh,” Hollowell said. “Between adults and kids, we’ve really executed that. We look forward to next year.”