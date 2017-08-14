North Texas Daily

From dresses and earrings to school supplies and diapers, Twice as Nice Resale of Denton holds a variety of quality items perfect for any family shopping trip. While your child browses the selection of children’s books, you could check out a recliner that would go perfect with your living room furniture.

You both get what you want at a low price, and your purchase helps another mom in the community buy something for her child.

Twice as Nice Resale of Denton opened its doors in 2004 as a financial resource for the Denton Woman to Woman Pregnancy Resource Center.

In addition to financial stability, the store allows the nonprofit women’s health clinic to maintain its mission in service.

“All of the proceeds are poured back into the organization,” said Morgan Collins, Woman to Woman Marketing and Events Coordinator. “This helps keep our services we provide as a pregnancy resource center completely free to those we serve.”

Merchandise is gathered by donations from businesses, churches and other individuals in the Denton community. All new and gently used items suitable for sale are accepted daily at the store’s warehouse.

Items not suitable for sale, such as stained clothes or medical equipment, are donated or redirected to other nonprofit organizations in Denton.

“We don’t throw anything away, we make sure someone gets it,” Collins said. “[Other organizations] come regularly to come pick up donations that we won’t sell.”

While donations keep the store stocked, a hard-working team of volunteers who donate their time weekly help keep the store running daily.

Although store associate Trina West has only been a volunteer at the store for two months, the opportunity to work with volunteers and customers has made a difference in her own life.

“Without our volunteers, we couldn’t do this,” West said. “Just getting to know them and seeing how they sacrifice their time, coming in just to help serve the community through this store, has been a huge blessing for me.”

Community outreach is a priority for the store and multiple fundraising events are held throughout the year.

In June, the store offered the finest of their purse collection to local businesses and women for the annual Woman to Woman Ladies’ Purse Auction and Brunch.

The store also participates in community events, such as North Texas Giving Day and university events, like the UNT Mean Green Fling.

“We’ve worked with multiple groups around town,” store manager Eddie Herron said. “We also work with Vision Ministries, Denton Freedom House and other nonprofits in the city to help them with needs.”

Woman to Woman works directly with the store for its Earn to Learn Program. The program allows expectant parents to earn vouchers for attending education classes. These vouchers can be redeemed at the store for items such as diapers, formula and other essential baby items.

Serving the community is more than attending events and reaching out a helping hand. It also focuses on making personal connections with others involved.

Even in the matters of resale, the business remains people-focused.

“Our customers come in and we know them by name,” Herron said. “[The store] is a small group for some people, their place to come and get encouraged. We like to make our customers feel like family.”

The store has grown significantly in every area since its first sale, with a building expansion made last year to accommodate an increasing selection of home furnishing items. Weekly sales sometimes bring in customers from different counties and states.

In the midst of all the shopping, Collins hopes the sales can continue to spread the message and further the mission of Woman to Woman.

“We hope through Twice as Nice we can provide those items to the community while continuing to support our mission,” Collins said. “[Our mission is] empowering individuals to make wise life choices financially, sexually and spiritually through the power of education, resources and unconditional love.”

Above all else, Herron hopes the store will continue to grow and serve the community who keep that mission thriving.

“Knowing we can help other people, be there for other people, provide things for other people and help change lives and just make a difference in the community with people is what really keeps us going,” Herron said. “We call it purchase with a purpose because the [purchase] benefits other people, and that’s what we like to do.”

Featured Image: Catching sunlight from the windows, a golden tea set glows on a display table at the Twice as Nice resale shop in Denton. The store sells furniture, clothes, jewelry, linens, books, housewares and more, collected from donations and estate sales. Katie Jenkins