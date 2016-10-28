Man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting near Evers Park Elementary School

Police arrested a man in connection to the Tuesday drive-by shooting near Evers Park Elementary School, police said.

Denton Police arrested Trestin Durante, 21, in connection with the shooting that landed one man in the hospital, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported. Keeton Flemings, 20, was shot in the rear-end and transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital shortly after 6 p.m.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police are still unsure of how Durante and Flemings know each other.

Witnesses said two cars were parked outside the north Denton elementary school, when another car drove up and began firing at the vehicles. The shooter fired five or six times toward the cars before fleeing northbound, witnesses said.

Shortly before the shooting occurred children prepared for a baseball game 100 yards away at Evers Park.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

The North Texas Daily will have updates to this story as they are available.