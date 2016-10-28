Man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting near Evers Park Elementary School
Police arrested a man in connection to the Tuesday drive-by shooting near Evers Park Elementary School, police said.
Denton Police arrested Trestin Durante, 21, in connection with the shooting that landed one man in the hospital, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported. Keeton Flemings, 20, was shot in the rear-end and transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital shortly after 6 p.m.
His injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Police are still unsure of how Durante and Flemings know each other.
Witnesses said two cars were parked outside the north Denton elementary school, when another car drove up and began firing at the vehicles. The shooter fired five or six times toward the cars before fleeing northbound, witnesses said.
Shortly before the shooting occurred children prepared for a baseball game 100 yards away at Evers Park.
The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.
The North Texas Daily will have updates to this story as they are available.
About author
You might also like
What UNT Democrats and Republicans are doing ahead of the election
This election cycle has seen some tactics and strategies that haven’t been seen before on both party sides. Although the election is over a month away, now is the time
Denton plans electric hub in neighborhood, remove houses
Rhiannon Saegert / Senior Staff Writer During a public meeting Wednesday, citizens turned out to express their fears and disagreements over Denton Municipal Electric’s plan to build an electrical substation
Union of Non-Traditional Students seeks officers
Brittany Villegas / Contributing Writer The year-old Union of Non-Traditional Students is looking to fill open officer positions to restore a reliable meeting place for an organization that represents about
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!