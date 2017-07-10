North Texas Daily

A man was swept away by high waters in a retention pond behind Walmart in the Rayzor Ranch shopping center after torrential rain Sunday night, according to Denton County Fire Department assistant fire chief Kenneth Hedges.

Two other men were also affected by the high water, but were able to extract themselves and call for help. Hedges said they have yet to locate the third individual.

Video of the scene where Lewisville & Denton fire are working to locate missing man swept away by high waters. Courtesy @ninaquatrino pic.twitter.com/JoUWsEvyd9 — James T Norman (@JamesTNorman_WL) July 10, 2017

“The Denton Fire Department received a call at about 9:15 pm for a high water rescue,” Hedges said. “There were three males camping in the drench flume. Water came and washed them away – one was pinned up against a wall and then was washed out.”

Jeremy Red, 38, and another man who wished to remain anonymous, said they were sitting in the drainage pipe with the other man who they had met just hours before the accident occurred.

“The water just kept getting higher, and the current kept getting stronger” Red said. “We watched him get hit with debris – I saw him get swept away.”

Both men are homeless, and said they have been through thunderstorms before, however this was unexpected.

“We had a thunderstorm move in tonight, a pretty severe one,” Denton Fire Department Captain Mike Bardwell said. “We got a lot of rain in a short period of time.”

Bardwell said a large wall of water came through and swept the men into the drainage pipe, noting that during that first hour it was a rescue mission.

“We had our Fire Department boat in the water [and] we had searchers on the shore,” Bardwell said. “We’ve called Lewisville’s dive team from Fire Station No. 2 and have divers in the water right now.”

Bardwell said he believes the man may be trapped in debris, in a deep, eroded area where the water comes out from the flume. The man has yet to surface, but articles of clothing have been found that have confirmed to belong to him.

Investigators presume the man is deceased.

“We know that he is there, we just can’t find him.” Bardwell said. “If and when we find him, we will call medical examiners and a funeral home [if needed]. Hopefully we find him.”