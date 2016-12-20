Man shot dead on Fry St. early Tuesday morning

3:39 a.m.

A man was fatally shot at The Library Bar on Fry St. early Tuesday morning after an altercation between two groups of men.

According to Denton Police, a group of three Hispanic males got into an altercation with a group of two black males. Authorities said one of the Hispanic men then brandished a handgun and shot at the group of black man, killing one. The suspect fired only one shot and remains at large, police said.

This report will be updated as more information is made available.

Featured image: Denton Police blocked off parts of Fry St. early Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2016, after a fatal shooting. Kyle Martin