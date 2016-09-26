Mates of State cranks enthusiasm at Oaktopia

Mates of State causally walked onto the West Stage at Oaktopia 3 p.m, both dressed in similar black outfits as Kori Gardner of Mates of State quickly introduced their duo.

“Hi, we’re Mates of State!” Gardner said.

Gardner took the keyboards and vocals, as her husband and fellow band member Jason Hammel took the drums vocals.

Spectators and festival-goers started to check out the indie-pop duo. Because the show took place mid afternoon, audience members tried to come up as close as possible to avoid the sun, resulting in a more intimate setting.

As the duo kicked off the show, the energy and spirits of the audience immediately soared. The next song performed was their song “Now We’re Gonna Get It.”

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been in Denton!” Hammel said.

The band took few pauses, keeping the flow of music consistent throughout the whole show. The next song they performed was “Gonna Get It.”

“We are playing a lot of old ones,” Gardner said. “Here’s one we never play!” she said as the duo started playing the next song, “Open Book.”

The duo then went onto performing Goods (It’s All In Your Head). Following that, their song Staring Contest was performed.

“Is it hot as shit!” Hammel said. “You guys used to this? You got sunblock?”

An audience member yelled their response.

“We’re used to it but it still sucks!”

Hammel thanked the Oaktopia crowd for its loyalty, for watching the show despite the rather high temperature. The next song performed was Lullaby Haze. Following that, they performed Get Better. After that performance, they played So Many Ways.

Even if the temperature was 88 degrees with 59 percent humidity, Mates of State kept the energy flowing continuously with their song “For The Actor.”

The audience kept their energy high as well, shouting out different song requests and interacting with Mates of State. Gardner then started experimenting with different settings on the synthesizer

“Is that really cheesy? Good that’s going on,” Gardner said of the different setting she chose before Jason notified her of his disapproval. “Oh, Jason, says that’s too cheesy. I’ll go with the basic old organ.”

The duo went onto performing their song “Beautiful Kids.” Hammel went onto reminding the audience they were called Mates of State. They went onto performing “Ha Ha” and the crowd cheered wildly.

“This is our last song, thanks for listening!” Kori said.

The last song was a cover of “These Days,” by Nico. Hammel left his drums momentarily and went straight to the microphone before returning to the drums at the end of the song.