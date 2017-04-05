Mayborn School of Journalism will move into Sycamore Hall this summer

The Mayborn School of Journalism will be relocated indefinitely to the second floor of Sycamore Hall this summer with newly updated classrooms, labs and office spaces.

The school of journalism has been located at the bottom floor of the General Academic Building since it split into its own department from under the College of Arts and Sciences since the late 2000s. Manager of campus planning Thanh Kim Nguyen said moving into this new space will create room for the school to grow.

Currently, Sycamore Hall is under renovation to create these new spaces for the school. David Reynolds, associate vice president of UNT facilities, said plans show the floor will be organized into three corridors: one for advising, one for classrooms, and one for faculty.

Nguyen said demolition for this project started late last summer; construction began late last semester, and will continue through May. Expected completion is the first two weeks of June, with the school moving into their new space at the end of the month.

Stephanie Garza, senior undergraduate advisor at the school of journalism, said by the start of next fall semester, the dean’s office, undergraduate advising office, graduate school and a large part of the rest of all administrative and faculty offices will be moved over to Sycamore.

Some of the biggest improvements Dorothy Bland, the dean of the school of journalism, is looking forward to are having more natural lighting available in rooms and have most faculty consolidated in one area.

“It will be a bonus to have most faculty on the same floor in terms of communication opportunities,” Bland said. “Most of our faculty have been in the basement for years; they will now have light. From an environment perspective, that’s a bonus.”

There will also be an upgraded lab and classroom space in order to have more room for students to function, said Garza. Reynolds said many of these upgrades include new technology like monitors and digital displays.

“A lot of these [areas] are being completely redesigned to suit the needs of our students,” Garza said.

Student media organizations, such as the North Texas Daily, S.W.O.O.P and Hatch Visuals, will also be moving into Sycamore Hall. Garza said the layout of the new offices will offer more flexibility with movable furniture and more open, dedicated space to help in collaboration among students.

The TV studio will remain in the first floor of the GAB and so will the faculty offices related to broadcast.

“There’s some adjacency issues [in the radio station and broadcast lab] that we need to be mindful of and that’s why they’re staying in the GAB,” Bland said. “Faculty offices related to the broadcast facility will stay in the GAB. Ultimately, I would like to see a new studio built.”

Reynolds said the budget for this project, as approved by the board of regents, is $3.3 million, which covers the design of the project, demolition, construction, furnishings and other details. There are no further plans to move the school of journalism anyplace else in the future.

“It’s planned to be a permanent move into Sycamore,” said Reynolds.

Featured Image: Sycamore Hall is currently undergoing renovations to make space for the transfer of the Mayborn School of Journalism, its graduate program and the Department of Sociology to the building. The first floor of Sycamore Hall is currently home to the Eagle Commons Library. Jake King