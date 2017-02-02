Mean Green football inks 18 recruits on national signing day

Prior to coaching his first game at North Texas, head coach Seth Littrell had to throw together a class of new players to join the program.

Littrell found 18 new players, drawing heavily on junior-college players and transfers such as Alec Morris, and then-sophomore defensive end Bryce English.

This season, Littrell had his first full recruiting cycle to go out and find his next group of players. Littrell signed 18 athletes, 16 of which are coming from the high school ranks Wednesday morning. It is a change from last year’s class, thanks in part to a Heart of Dallas bowl appearance for the Mean Green.

“It’s been important for us since day one to establish a foundation with guys that have high character, that are hard workers and want to buy into our core values,” Littrell said. “There’s no doubt in my mind [the staff] did a great job of going out and finding those guys.”

There were two key areas, the offensive line and receiving corps, that North Texas needed to address. The Mean Green did just that and more.

North Texas added five new offensive linemen. Six-foot-four-inch Jacob Brammer from Richmond, TX and Brian Parish of Arlington headline the crop. Along with them is six-foot-three-inch, 329-pound Dakoda Newman from Benbrook and Manase Mose of Euless who also eclipses the 300-pound mark.

Brammer is a two-star recruit who was given all-district honors his junior season. He chose North Texas over in-state conference rival Rice University. Parish, also a two-star, was named first-team all-district 9-5A in his senior season at Seguin High School.

Newman is ranked the 27th best center in the nation by Scout.com and earned 5A all-state honors as a senior. Mose held an offer from North Texas’ bowl opponent, Army West Point, but chose the Mean Green.

Jaelon Darden from Houston and six-foot-three-inch Greg White of Riverdale, Georgia are the two high school wide-receivers that will join the Mean Green in the fall.

Jalen Guyton is the third and final wide-out to join North Texas. Guyton is a transfer from Trinity Valley Community College but is originally from Allen. Guyton was a four-star prospect out of Allen High School and originally committed to Notre Dame where he redshirted during the 2015 season. He played at Trinity Valley in 2016, where he caught 45 passes for 968 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games. He will have three years of eligibility at North Texas. He is also one of three early enrollees in the class.

Darden held offers from Southern Mississippi University and Virginia Tech among others and was named an All-District 16-6A honorable mention as a senior at Eisenhower High School.

“Those were the two top priorities coming into this thing,” Littrell said. “There’s no doubt in my mind I think we’ve signed a solid class, especially in those two areas. We didn’t have a lot of numbers, and guys have moved on and some are no longer with us. We just want to continue to get quality guys.”

When it was all said and done, the Mean Green added 10 offensive players and eight defensive players A headliner of the defensive side of the ball is local product Tyreke Davis. Davis was a Class 5A All-State honorable mention in his senior season at Denton-Ryan High School. He recorded over 100 tackles in each of his three seasons at Ryan while playing linebacker. He is listed as a safety for the Mean Green.

On the offensive side, North Texas added two running-backs and a new quarterback along with the receivers. Cade Pearson of Texarkana is the lone quarterback of the class and is already enrolled at North Texas.

Pearson was a two-star prospect, according to various recruiting websites, and started at Texas High School since his sophomore season. In three seasons, he threw for 5,707 yards, 58 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Pearson hopes he can challenge for a starting spot immediately.

“That’s my whole mentality,” Pearson said. “I came early because I want to compete in spring ball and get a head start. They all can ball and have their own talents. I believe I’m a balanced QB who’s smart and can make good decisions.”

With spring ball right around the corner, the Mean Green have exactly seven months and one day to prepare for the first game of the 2017 season against Lamar University.

Featured Image: The football team stands at the entrance to Apogee Stadium before a game against Western Kentucky. Dylan Nadwodny