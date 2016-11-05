Mean Green football routed on homecoming by Louisiana Tech

After keeping up with a high-octane Louisiana Tech University attack for a half, North Texas eventually fell flat, losing on homecoming Saturday night 45-24.

Although the Mean Green (4-5, 2-3) made enough plays to stay in contention with the Bulldogs (7-5, 5-1) for 30 minutes, penalties, an anemic defense and an ejection all contributed to the eventual defeat.

Traveling 78 yards in under two minutes, the Bulldogs scored and set the tone both on the ground and through the air on the first drive of the game. Facing a third and four from midfield, senior quarterback Ryan Higgins launched a pass down the sideline that was hauled in for a 52-yard score to put Louisiana Tech up 7-0.

On their first drive of the game, the Mean Green stalled and punted the ball back after five plays, putting the Bulldogs in a position to add to its lead.

But a Louisiana Tech receiver bobbled a pass, and sophomore defensive back Ashton Preston picked it off to set North Texas up in Bulldog territory. The interception was only Higgins’ fourth of the season.

After setting up shop at the Louisiana Tech 30-yard line, freshman quarterback Mason Fine drove the offense into the red zone. Junior running back Jeffery Wilson then punched it in from the half yard line to tie the game at 7.

The two sides swapped touchdowns for three consecutive possessions before Fine completed passes of five, two and two yards, resulting in a three-and-out. After the four drives, Louisiana Tech led 21-14.

Already with a lead, the Bulldogs began to drive the field and threaten again. Nearing Mean Green territory, Higgins kept the ball on a read option and, after picking up 10 yards, slid to avoid a hit.

But junior defensive back Kishawn McClain launched himself at the sliding Higgins, resulting in a targeting penalty. Upon review from the officials, the call was confirmed and McClain was ejected.

A few plays later, Louisiana Tech took advantage of the blunder and scored again to push its lead to two possessions.

North Texas got the touchdown back before halftime, but another penalty, this time unsportsmanlike conduct, allowed the Bulldogs to get into field goal range for a late field goal to take a 31-21 lead into the intermission.

On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Fine’s pass was intercepted, giving Louisiana Tech good field position. Fortunately for the Mean Green, its defense made a stand and the Bulldog kicker shanked a 27-yard field goal

A few minutes later, junior kicker Trevor Moore converted a career long 51-yard field goal to pull North Texas to within a touchdown, but that would be the last time the Mean Green put points on the board.

Louisiana Tech added two more touchdowns in the second half to seal the victory at 45-24, effectively covering the 21-point spread set before the game.

Next up: The Mean Green travel to take on Western Kentucky University at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday.

Featured Image: North Texas wide receiver Terian Goree (3) gets tackled by the Louisiana Tech defense. Colin Mitchell