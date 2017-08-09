North Texas Daily

Mean Green lose defensive tackle Bryce English to broken foot

August 09
11:01 2017
North Texas defensive tackle Bryce English suffered a broken foot in practice Wednesday morning, a source close to the team confirmed.

English transferred from Kansas State University in Dec. 2015 shortly after Seth Littrell was hired as head coach. He sat out the 2016 season due to NCAA transfer rules and was expected to provide a significant boost to the defensive front this season.

English, who starred at Desoto in high school, recorded two sacks in both the spring game and the team’s first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday.

While the defensive line is one of North Texas’ strongest position groups heading into the season, it will be several weeks before English is able to rejoin the team. English will miss the season opener against Lamar University on Sept. 2.

