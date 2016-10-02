Mean Green soccer dominating opponents at home

Nearly eight years to the date, the Mean Green soccer team was throttled 3-0 by Denver University at home on senior night.

Since the loss, 95 months have passed and 36 home games have been played. In that span, North Texas has gone 34-0-2 and even changed conferences from the Sun Belt to Conference USA. The Mean Green’s dominance on their own pitch is evident, as the team has gone virtually unscathed for the past seven seasons.

Junior midfielder Katie Gernsbacher played for the University of Texas as a freshman, and notices a different approach from head coach John Hedlund when they play in Denton.

“John really stresses winning at home a lot more than any coach I’ve played for,” Gernsbacher said. “He knows the streak. He knows if you win games at home it’s the easiest thing you can do in the long run for the team.”

Hedlund made minor, yet significant adjustments to the field before the team’s fourth home game against Texas Southern University. He widened the field to almost 75 yards in hopes of giving his speed players more room to operate on the wings.

The field itself has played a role in the Mean Green’s success, as the midfielders has been given more space to make through passes to their forwards while pressing outside backs.

“It helps us spread out the field,” senior midfielder Anna Flobeck said. “[It also] spreads the team out [and] we can play more of our style. Getting out wide and using our space is what we do best.”

The routines that several players go through on game day have gone a long way in helping them feel more comfortable at home. When North Texas plays in the familiar confines of the XXX, the team’s intensity is different, and opposition is usually unable to match their edge.

“In the locker room we definitely talk more about how we want to do better on this field and get the crowd involved” Freshman defender Dominique James said. “Because when we’re away the crowd is not for us, so here we try to get them involved and get that first goal.”

Striking first can set the tone for the entire game especially at home. However, on two occasions this season the Mean Green have had to battle back from a deficit.

The mindset of the girls is noticeably more focused regardless of the score at home.

“I think preparing for games is always easier at home,” Gernsbacher said. “When you’re on the road you’re getting on a bus and you don’t have time to do those things you need to do, and those rituals you need to do.”

The Mean Green soccer complex does not stand out by any means as it barely holds 400 people. The spectators that do show up, however, are loud and expressive as they frequently encourage the team and individual players throughout the game. The involved crowd makes the playing experience even more enjoyable for North Texas, but not the opposition.

“[I enjoy] the fans,” James said. “Because, I know my friends and family are out there watching me play and it’s fun playing with your team and having everyone cheering for you.”

34 wins 0 losses and 2 ties is the longest unbeaten home conference streak in the country. Boston University is a close second as they have gotten through 35 games with two wins coming this season. Boston, who is 2-10-0, could lose at home very soon.

The streak matters to the players and coaches but more than that, their pride lifts them through tough home games as their parent, brothers, and classmates watch on. The environment, the coaching staff, and the overall mentality has made this program one of the best at home in America.

“We want to make our friends and family really proud whenever we’re out here,” Flobeck said. “And with the atmosphere that we have, it makes it pretty easy to win games here.”

Featured Image: North texas graduate student forward Hailey Sutton (3) celebrates with senior midfielder Marchelle Davis (11) after a goal scored by North Texas against Western Kentucky. Dylan Nadwodny