Mean Green soccer hold on to win physical contest against UAB

Rebounding from Sunday’s loss to UTSA, Mean Green soccer defeated the University of Alabama at Birmingham 1-0 Friday night on the road to remain at the top of Conference USA.

North Texas (10-4-1, 5-1) sent in a low cross from the right wing in the 14th minute and, unable to clear it, a Blazer (4-9-1, 1-5-1) defender deflected it into the back of their own net for the lone goal of the match.

Even though the game only featured one goal, the Mean Green were pleased with their game.

“The energy was a lot better tonight” assistant coach Daniel Dobson said.

In a match that showcased the two teams with the most yellow cards in C-USA, the match was understandably chippy. Sophomore forward Taylor Torres and senior forward Rachel Holden both received yellow cards, with periods of trash talk dispersed throughout the 90 minutes.

“That game was very physical,” senior midfielder Marchelle Davis said. “I mean yes, everybody says a little bit here and there, but it’s all about who keeps their cool.”

UAB played a possession heavy offense, which resulted in North Texas not getting many clean opportunities. The early goal allowed the Mean Green to drop back and play long, over the top balls to its forwards.

“[Our mindset] was just to keep the ball in our offensive third and get another goal,” Davis said. “[We] just tried to keep our lead and not let anything in the back.”

Playing a UAB team that had not scored in its previous four matches, North Texas’ defense was able to settle in and did not allow many real threats.

The Blazers did, however, win the possession battle and the number of shots. Junior defender Tori Phillips played all 90 minutes with fellow center back Carissa Sanders.

Together, the duo was able to make hard and close tackles near and inside the box.

“The pressure was really high tonight,” Phillips said. “And even though they were more of a possession team, everyone was able to cover for each other so that whenever they passed the ball someone was right there on them every time and they weren’t able to get a clean look.”

It’s been 267 minutes since a North Texas player has scored a goal, but four games remain on the schedule before the conference tournament.

Three of them are at home, where the Mean Green have not lost in over seven seasons.

This gives North Texas plenty of opportunities to address, and correct, a fixable problem.

“The defenses are keying on certain players,” Dobson said. “We need to do a better job of getting crosses in and getting more shots on target.”

Next up: The Mean Green return home to face Charlotte at 7 p.m. Friday.