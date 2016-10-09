Mean Green soccer loses first C-USA game in San Antonio

Merely 39 hours after defeating the University of Texas at El Paso Friday night, the Mean Green kicked off in San Antonio against the University of Texas at San Antonio Sunday afternoon.

The Roadrunners (6-8, 2-3) on the other hand, had a home game Friday and came out much sharper. The result was a 3-0 North Texas (9-4-1. 4-1) loss, its first conference defeat of the season.

“Our offense wasn’t clicking like [it] usually [is],” senior forward Rachel Holden said. “I feel like this game we didn’t have as much going offensively, but we’ll recover from it.”

Coming into the match, UTSA was one of the bottom tier teams in Conference USA. The Mean Green failed to exert any authority, as they rarely had scoring chances and were held to just 10 shots.

When UTSA scored first from a 25-yard shot in the 14th minute, it was not a concerning sight. Two of North Texas’ last four wins had been come-from-behind.

But this time there was never a strong surge or a paroxysm of shots on goal. Instead, the Roadrunners continued to gain possession with ease and create chances in the box.

“Usually we’re able to pick our energy back up,” senior midfielder Anna Flobeck said. “This game, we weren’t able to pull that off, unfortunately. We’ll get the next game.”

Fatigue appeared to be a major factor in the game. After playing eight girls over 85 minutes on Friday, the travel and short layover felt like a big deal. Despite this, most players and coaches downplayed it as the cause for the loss.

“It’s always tough playing on the road,” assistant coach Daniel Dobson said. “Friday’s game definitely took a lot out of us, but any time you play on the road it’s tough.”

The second goal for the Roadrunners came off a corner set piece where a girl ran unmarked at the front post. The third and final goal was on a penalty kick after a handball in the box was called on North Texas.

“Sunday games will always be harder than Friday games,” Holden said. “We had a lot of players come off the bench in this game, which helped. But, I don’t think [we lost] because we played in El Paso.”

The loss puts the Mean Green one half game back of Western Kentucky (5-1) for first-place C-USA.

“This will definitely fuel us,” Dobson said. “We’ll regroup, get healthy and we’ll be ready to take on a good UAB team.”

Next up: North Texas travels to take on the University of Alabama-Birmingham at 7 p.m. Friday.