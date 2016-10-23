Mean Green soccer preserves C-USA title hopes with win at home

Sunday games always seem to haunt the North Texas soccer team.

With a 3-3 Sundays record entering its match against Old Dominion University, the Mean Green (12-4-1, 7-1) needed a win to remain on course for the regular season Conference USA crown.

And despite conceding a late goal, North Texas was able to get that win against Old Dominion (5-11, 3-5) by a final of 2-1.

“We didn’t play our best game, but it had a lot to do with how ODU played,” Hedlund said. “I’m happy for the win, but for such a big game I thought we’d play more like we did Friday against Charlotte.”

For the fourth time in the last seven games, senior forward Hailey Sutton scored the opening goal for the Mean Green. This time it came in 14 minutes after senior forward Rachel Holden found her open on the edge of the box.

The second goal was tacked on in the 33rd minute, from a corner kick where senior midfielder Anna Flobeck headed the ball towards goal. The ball bounced off of the post, but senior midfielder Marchelle Davis was there to put away the rebound.

The Lady Monarchs countered in the 73rd minute, but with Holden back at forward along with Sutton, the experience of team proved to be too much for Old Dominion.

“I think that whenever it’s a high intensity [game] like that, you have to have players on the field who have experience,” Sutton said. “It makes it easier for the people who don’t have as much experience and calms everything down.”

The Lady Monarchs were a tall team that looked to cross it to their players with size frequently, resulting in numerous dangerous chances. Hedlund put freshman defender Madeline Guderian in, similar to Friday night’s game, to give them five defenders in the back.

Sophomore Carissa Sanders stood in the heart of the defense and made several plays preserving the lead, but defending is an exhausting and meticulous routine.

“[It’s tough, but] when the forwards hold the ball up top it helps the defense get a breather and stay in the game,” Sanders said. “[That makes] it a little easier to get your breath back.”

After the two goals, the defense was put in tough positions multiple times, including the 20-yard free kick set piece that Old Dominion scored on.

While Hedlund was not overly pleased with his team’s performance, he was complimentary of the opponent and proud of his team for one key intangible.

“At least we showed grit,” Hedlund said. “We kept them from tying the game and going into overtime.”

This weekend for the Mean Green involved two rough games that saw emotional responses from the team. The two crucial wins pushed the team one step closer to getting a ring and the No. 1 seed in the C-USA tournament.

“Now we’re two wins away from clinching the championship,” Sutton said. “We have two more games, one of which is at home, so [this win] just gives us momentum.”

Next up: North Texas travels to face Florida International University at 6 p.m. Friday.