Mean Green softball sweeps day two of UNCW tournament

The Mean Green softball team earned their first sweep of the season, defeating the University of Maryland-Baltimore County and Appalachian State Saturday in their second day of the University of North Carolina-Wilmington tournament.

With only seven hits in Saturday’s double header, North Texas (7-6) more than tripled their hit total on day two of the tournament.

“I thought our kids came out today ready to play,” head coach Tracey Kee said. “It was nice to see our offense put up 25 hits in the two games. We pitched well and I thought our energy was very high. When we have high energy we tend to play a lot better.”

North Texas 6, Maryland-Baltimore County 2

Senior pitcher Jessica Elder earned her first win of the season after giving up just one run on three hits, but was pulled in the sixth inning because of a hand injury.

There is currently no timetable for when Elder will return from her injury or how this will affect the pitching rotation.

“I was pleased with her performance,” Kee said. “She’s been frustrated lately but she got out of a tough jam in the first inning, giving up just one run, and then I felt she settled in.”

North Texas out hit UMBC (4-9) by 10 and after giving up the one run in the first inning, held on to the lead. The Mean Green scored runs in all but two innings to put them out in front and take the first game of the double header.

Senior shortstop Kelli Shckade and sophomore outfielder Hannah Gerecke accounted for six of the seven stolen bases, each with three.

Both Schkade and sophomore third baseman Harley Perella went 3-for-4 in the win.

North Texas 7, Appalachian State 3

After a close one-run game earlier in the day, the Mean Green got a win against Appalachian State (6-7) to sweep the Saturday competition.

North Texas kept its momentum from the first game, and went on to win its third game of the tournament. Senior pitcher Stacey Underwood pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on four hits with four strike outs.

“She had great composure even after yesterday,” Kee said. “Giving up just four hits, I thought she had great command and I was pleased.”

Sophomore third baseman Harley Perella hit a two-run homer, her second of the season, in the top of the fifth to pad the Mean Green’s lead and went 2-for-4 with the home run and a double.

“Harley is a gritty player and she’s starting to step up, starting to swing the bat well,” Kee said. “Earlier in the year she was batting in the eight hole and now she’s moved herself up to three, four, and five.”

With their two wins Saturday, North Texas earned a spot to play in a final game of the tournament on Sunday.