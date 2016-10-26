Mean Green student assistant juggling clothing line, school and women’s basketball

Sophomore Ipinoluwa “Ipi” Adedokun can often be found in the gym with a basketball in tote. As the student assistant to the Mean Green women’s basketball team, Adedokun spends countless of hours working with the girls in preparation for the upcoming season.

But Adedokun has a passion off the court that rivals his love for basketball: his clothing line, World Apparel Co.

Adedokun describes his brand as a way of giving back to the world, and intends on raising money to benefit organizations of the families of the police officers involved in the Dallas shootings back in July.

“When the Dallas police shooting was happening, I immediately wondered what could I do to help,” Adedokun said. “I just wanted to make my impact on this issue and other issues in the world the best way I can.”

Entering his second year of college, Adedokun partnered with a few of his friends to form World Apparel Co. His slogan for the company is “youth is the solution.”

“Our vision is to supply the youth for a time to come,” co-founder Tariq Washington-Walker said. “Many people and especially children are being affected by things such as a lack of water and resources.”

Despite owning his own fashion line, Adedokun is still fully committed to the women’s basketball team. He said no matter how big his company gets, he still wants to work with the players and coaches while he is at North Texas.

“I would love to be here as long as Coach Mitchell would have me” Adedokun said. “I feel like we will have a great dynasty here.”

Some players on the team are even starting to take notice of his love for fashion, and intend on helping him expand and develop it.

“I’ve [known] Ipi for a long time and he is a great guy to be around,” freshman forward Madison Townley said. “[The] team will help him with the clothing line and create an impact at North Texas and the world.”

Adedokun’s drive and inspiration for fashion comes from several multi-billion dollar investors. He idolizes one person in particular, though, and hopes to one day be as successful as him.

“People like Mark Cuban really inspire me,” Adedokun said. “The show Shark Tank gets me going, and is something I watch a lot.”

While fashion and enhancing his brand are important to Adedokun, so is the team. The Mean Green are looking to build on last season, where they experienced improvement and a turnaround in head coach Jalie Mitchell’s first year at the helm.

North Texas had a huge road upset over the No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners last year, and Adedokun’s is hopeful he can help continue their success.

“He has a heart of gold,” Mitchell said. “He has been tremendously [supportive]. He gives a lot to this to team, and I hope he stays at North Texas.”

Adedokun spends at least 40 hours per week with the team, in addition to managing his own clothing line and a full course load. He is pursuing a major in finance.

“Ipi is family to our basketball team, and family is important to me,” Mitchell said. “I will be supporting him and his clothing line and I hope to represent his attire in the future.”

Balancing his time has been quite the juggling act, and is no easy task. Adedokun’s days begin the second he wakes up, and he usually does not stop until he goes to bed.

At times, things get challenging, but he manages to power through by keeping his priorities straight.

“I always put my education first no matter what,” he said. “It’s been real tough, and throughout the day, I’m in class and with the basketball team. At night I focus on my personal life and the clothing brand.”

Adedokun’s sense of fashion comes from people he sees on TV, in magazines, and even coaches, such as assistant Aisha Stewart.

“Coach Stewart has a lot of kicks, and I want to be like her when it comes to shoes,” Adedokun said. “Soon I’ll have as many shoes as her.”

Although humility is grounded in his personality, Adedokun is not bashful about one thing.

Because in his opinion, no one on the team comes close to matching his style.

“I’m the best dressed, without a doubt,” Adedokun said. “When I put on a suit, I feel as though no one can do it better than me.”