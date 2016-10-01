Mean Green swimming wraps up first relay meet of season

The Mean Green swimming and diving team wrapped up its first relay meet of the season Friday evening at the North Texas Relays in Lewisville.

The Mean Green finished third out of six teams that competed in the meet and snagged first place in the 300-yard breaststroke relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.

“I think we took our results from the pentathlon,” interim head coach Brittany Roth said. “The conversation with the girls was to take what you did there and figure out a way to get better at it for this week. Dissect your swimming and let’s apply it, and be a little bit more diligent about what we’re doing today.”

Compared to previous meets the Mean Green have competed in this season, this contest offered longer races, like the 1500-yard relay. Even though it was a relay, the women still had to swim 500 yards each way – something they had not done yet this season.

Because of this, the team took a different approach in practice to prepare.

“We actually upped the intensity of our training,” Roth said. “Our girls are actually more tired this week than they were last week. And for them to be able to put together such good swims under those conditions, I’m excited [for] when that training becomes a little bit easier for them.”

Roth was pleased with the performance from her entire team, but one individual who stood out was sophomore freestyler, Katie Moore.

Moore had her hands full this week, swimming in multiple races. She competed in the 800-yard freestyle relay, 400-yard medley relay 1500-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.

“My initial thoughts were to just come out here and do the best I can,” Moore said. “It’s one of the first meets of the season, so I was definitely pretty nervous, just because I want to prove myself this season. I definitely want to do a lot better. I just want to go out, try my best and go as smooth as possible.”

With the first relays of the year in the books, junior long-distance swimmer Barbara Wasilewska is looking forward to what the rest of the season holds.

After experiencing some early success, she intends on carrying the momentum and energy into the team’s next competition.

“I think the girls did really well,” Wasilewska said. “We just started our season. We have a new head coach, and I feel like she has a pretty good idea. I love practices. I’m exhausted, but I love practices and I’m enjoying swimming this year.”

Next up: North Texas gets two weeks to prepare for its next meet on Oct. 15 in Little Rock, Arkansas.