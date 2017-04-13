81 Views

Mean Green tennis knocks off SMU on senior day

Cesar Valdes | Staff Writer

Coming off nearly two weeks rest, the Mean Green tennis team picked up right where they left off with a 6-1 victory over Southern Methodist University on senior day.

After falling to SMU last year in a close 4-3 match, North Texas was able to get revenge on the Mustangs Thursday.

“We’ve put so much work in,” head coach Sujay Lama said. “Just the preparation in the last four week, I [felt] so calm and confident.

Lead by the undefeated doubles duo of sophomores Maria Kononova and Tamuna Kutubidze, the Mean Green won their 11th doubles point of the season. As promised, Lama experimented with the rest of the doubles lineup.

Senior Alexis Thoma paired with sophomore Minying Liang on the third court and clinched the doubles point for North Texas with an emphatic 6-2 victory.

In singles, Thoma was the first one off the courts, knocking off Dasha Sharapova, the close relative of WTA pro women’s player Maria Sharapova, in straight sets.

Kononova had her six-match singles win streak snapped by fellow Mustang sophomore Liza Buss. Kononova and Buss played a tough back-and-forth match, but a few critical errors ultimately allowed Buss to prevail.

Although Lama will finish the season with his fourth losing spring year, he is still confident in his team heading into the C-USA tournament. Throughout Lama’s tenure at North Texas, he has accumulated an overall record of 28-10 in the month of April.

“Everything we do, it’s all about how we finish,” Lama said. “It’s such a long journey. There’s ups and downs, but what matters is how we finish. This team is so well prepared because we’ve gone through adversity.”

Featured image: Senior Agustina Valenzuela eyes the ball during her swing. Courtesy | Mean Green Athletics