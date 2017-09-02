North Texas Daily

With 4:15 left in the first quarter, senior running back Jeffery Wilson sat on the turf getting looked at by three trainers. For a moment, a collective hush fell over Apogee Stadium, as the crowd wondered if Wilson was alright.

But almost as soon as Wilson went down, he was back up, jogging off the field and into the locker room. As he left, he put his right arm in the air, almost gesturing to the crowd signaling he was okay.

And he wasn’t lying.

Wilson finished the game with 176 yard and three touchdowns on just 12 carries, gashing the Lamar defense for the majority of the first half. Just for good measure, Wilson eased any lingering worries over his injury with a 62-yard sprint to the endzone that put North Texas up 31-7.

“He’s special,” head coach Seth Littrell said of Wilson. “His vision was great. He had great cuts. He was explosive and ran the ball hard.”

On the back of Wilson’s huge performance, the Mean Green (1-0) defeated Lamar University Saturday night at Apogee Stadium, winning their season opener for the first time since 2013. Along with snapping a three-year losing streak in their season openers, North Texas also broke the school record for most yards in a game, tallying 668 yards of total offense.

Almost equally impressive as Wilson, sophomore quarterback Mason Fine had an efficient game of his own, ending the night with 224 yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-21 passing.

“I felt confident going into the game,” Fine said. “The offensive line did a great job and the running backs made great plays and that made it easy on me.”

Out of the backfield, the running back trio of freshman Nic Smith, senior Andrew Tucker and freshman Evan Johnson combined for 228 yards and one touchdown on top of Wilson’s numbers. All told, North Texas amassed 436 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

“Those guys are tremendous,” Wilson said. “It’s all because of the work they put in.”

North Texas’ 59-point offensive explosion led to yet another school record being shattered, this time for most points in a season opener. While he was pleased his team took care of business, head coach Seth Littrell was not ready to rest on his laurels, and instead turned his attention to the team’s game against SMU next week.

“I think [this] was one of our better games,” Littrell said. “But there’s still a lot of things we have to improve on. [The SMU game] will be a great challenge. We’re going to go out there and compete.”

Featured image: North Texas redshirt freshman running back Nic Smith (21) runs through a hole against Lamar University. smith finished the game with 101 rushing yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. Colin Mitchell