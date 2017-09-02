North Texas Daily

Mean Green volleyball complete comeback, win Beantown Challenge

September 02
15:03 2017
Not even a slow start could keep the North Texas volleyball team from bringing home the hardware.

Despite losing their first set 23-25, the Mean Green (5-1) rallied to defeat Boston College in four sets 23-25, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24 to take home the Beantown Challenge title.

Freshman outside hitter Barbara Teakell had a breakout tournament, as she led the team with 19 points, 14 digs and 17 kills in their final match.  Originally from Celina, Texas, Teakell flashed her potential several times during the weekend tournament.

“I performed better than I ever have before” Teakell said.  “My confidence has been increasing all weekend.”

Junior setter Karley York led the team with 47 assist in North Texas’ final game and was key in helping lead the Mean Green’s comeback.

“Our hitters did a great job of executing,” York said. “We needed these wins this weekend as a confidence boost.  We knew we were good, but performing well against good competition helped show us that.”

North Texas got big contributions from three freshman during the tournament, as Teakell, middle blocker Miranda Youmans and outside hitter Valerie Valerian all had breakout performances.

“The younger girls need all the confidence they can get,” head coach Andrew Palileo said. “The older group takes things in stride but every win counts for the younger group.”

Next up: North Texas hosts Oregon State University Friday, Sept. 8 in the first game of the North Texas Challenge.

Featured image: Members of the Mean Green Volleyball team celebrate after the Mean Green scored a point against Texas Tech on August 25. The Mean Green fell to Texas Tech 3-1. Sara Carpenter

Tags
mean greennorth texasvolleyball
