North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Men’s basketball falls in thriller to Hervey-led Mavericks

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Men’s basketball falls in thriller to Hervey-led Mavericks

Men’s basketball falls in thriller to Hervey-led Mavericks
December 02
22:51 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Facing arguably its toughest opponent to date, North Texas took the short bus ride to Arlington Saturday night to meet the University of Texas at Arlington.

With the preseason Sun-Belt Conference Player of the Year in senior forward Kevin Hervey, UTA entered with its only loss coming to top-25 ranked Oklahoma University by one point. But the Mean Green came out fighting, especially on the glass.

North Texas outrebounded the Mavericks 29-16 in the first 20 minutes and only trailed UTA by two at the half.

But in the end, Hervey and the Mavericks (7-1) were too much as they defeated the Mean Green 65-60.

“The guys on the court played really hard and got us back in the game,” sophomore guard Roosevelt Smart said.”We just came up short and they made some tough plays down the stretch so we just lost it.”

North Texas (4-5) held a one-point lead with two minutes left in the game and were tied with 45 seconds left. After Hervey sunk a tough post hook with 22 seconds left, the Mean Green trailed by two and needed a response.

McCasland went to sophomore A.J. Lawson for the bucket and got a good look out of it at the rim, but the Mavericks’ length bothered the shot just enough to force a miss. UTA sunk the ensuing free throws after a North Texas foul and escaped with the win.

“This is one that got away,” head coach Grant McCasland said. “[UTA] didn’t play their best game, let’s be honest. We didn’t play well enough early as a team and we had some stretches where we didn’t stay together. This one hurts because of the lack of unity and the way we played for 40 minutes.”

The Mean Green ended up winning the battle of the boards 49-38, but McCasland is speaking on the belief that his team is capable of beating a very talented team.

North Texas’ leading rebounder was senior forward Shane Temara, who finished the night with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting and 14 rebounds.

“Just getting a body on them early,” Temara said. “For the most part we were competing on the glass, getting rebounds.”

Sophomore guard Ryan Woolridge pitched in six points and seven rebounds before fouling out late in the second half. Fellow sophomore guard Roosevelt Smart hit timely 3-pointers, including a bank shot that tied the game at 53-53 with 4:45 left in regulation.

Along with Woolridge, the primary ball handler, fouling out, junior guard Jorden Duffy went down with a left leg injury in the second half. Regardless, the offense was able to create good looks late in the second half to give themselves a chance.

“Ryan and A.J. did a good job of penetrating and kicking it out, we just didn’t make shots in the first half,” Smart said. “In the second half we kind of got going but it just wasn’t enough. 

The primary ball-handling duties fell to sophomore guard DJ Draper.Defensively, he did a solid job on senior guard Erick Neal and his offensive abilities were highlighted by six points and only one turnover in 21 minutes.

However, it was his poise is what impressed his teammates.

“DJ handled himself pretty good,” Temara said. “And I thought [all the guards] did pretty good overall, maybe early turnovers were bad but they were passing pretty good [late].”

While it is a loss that showed a lot of potential for the team, McCasland has a few concerns moving forward that did not show on the court.

“As a team, we have a long way to go,” McCasland said. “From a belief standpoint and a buy-in standpoint, we’re still not all the way there. It doesn’t matter how close the game is, you just can’t win.”

Featured Image (File Photo): North Texas sophomore guard Ryan Woolridge (0) drives the lane against Rogers State. Colin Mitchell

Tags
basketballmean greennorth texasuta
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Matthew Brune

Matthew Brune

Matthew Brune is the Senior Sports Writer for the North Texas Daily, covering football and men’s basketball.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Job Search

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

November 30, 2017 Edition

Social Media

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

NT Daily TV

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Middle Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: FINAL: North Texas loses a thriller to UT Arlington 65-60. https://t.co/qEwCEgySQ7

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: The FAU offense has been dominant all year, but it was the defense that gave North Texas fits Saturday in Boca Raton.…

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
FAU cruises past North Texas to claim Conference USA Championship in Boca Raton.Recap from @BradyKeane:… https://t.co/UJrAanYrhn

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Final: FAU knocks off North Texas 41-17 to claim the 2017 Conference USA Championship. https://t.co/DarZVBvNjd

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
HALF: Florida Atlantic leads North Texas 27-0 in the Conference USA Championship game. The Owls have 382 yards of… https://t.co/U4hSHKfTRa

- 10 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Ad

North Texas Daily © 2017
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.