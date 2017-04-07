Men’s basketball forward Jeremy Combs transferring out of North Texas

Junior forward Jeremy Combs announced Friday evening that he will transfer out of North Texas. Combs was a preseason all-Conference USA selection in 2016, but was plagued by a nagging ankle injury that eventually forced him to miss the latter half of the season.

Combs tweeted this response to Mean Green fans and his teammates shortly after announcing his decision.

Mean green family and friends pic.twitter.com/h2knWpQGnZ — Jeremy#BOE (@NoLimitJcombs) April 7, 2017

Combs will have one year of eligibility remaining and will be able to play immediately at his new school because he is a graduate transfer.

Combs’ move from Denton comes weeks after the hire of new men’s basketball head coach Grant McCasland, who took over for Tony Benford after North Texas went just 8-22 last season and failed to qualify for the C-USA tournament.

McCasland was originally confident Combs would remain with the Mean Green when asked about it on March 21 at his welcome ceremony in the student union.

“At this point we’re planning on all of them staying,” McCasland said. “I think we’re on the right track. It’s going to take time for there to be a trust built. They didn’t come here to play for me. That’s just the truth.”

In three seasons with the Mean Green, Combs appeared in 76 games and scored 914 career points. He was a C-USA all-freshman selection in 2014 and led North Texas in scoring during his sophomore campaign.

“I would like to thank coach McCasland and the new staff for their understanding and support,” Combs said in a press release. “The University of North Texas and Denton will always be special to me.”

Featured image: North Texas junior forward Jeremy Combs (1) celebrates after recieveing an alley oop against the UAB Blazers. Colin Mitchell