Tony Benford out as men’s basketball head coach

University of North Texas vice president and athletic director Wren Baker announced Sunday men’s basketball head coach Tony Benford has been relieved of his duties effective immediately.

Benford was at the end of his five-year deal with the university.

“After spending this season evaluating our men’s basketball program, we have determined that a change in leadership is necessary,” Baker said in a press release. “Tony and his staff have worked tirelessly for five seasons to help our student-athletes grow academically, socially and competitively. I am appreciative of those efforts. However, I believe we can compete for championships and, unfortunately, we have fallen short of those expectations.”

Benford leaves North Texas after five seasons with the Mean Green. During that time, he posted a 62-95 overall record and a 30-60 mark in Confernce USA. This season, the Mean Green finished with a record of 8-22 and did not qualify for the Conference USA tournament.

The search for Benford’s replacement will begin immediately, according to Baker.

“We will be diligent in our process and will take the time required to find the right coach to lead this program and bring championships to UNT,” Baker said.

Featured image: Head basketball coach Tony Benford gives directions during a game against FIU in 2016. Colin Mitchell