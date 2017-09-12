North Texas Daily

Men's basketball releases non-conference schedule

Men’s basketball releases non-conference schedule

Men’s basketball releases non-conference schedule
September 12
13:21 2017
The North Texas men’s basketball team released its non-conference schedule for the 2017-18 season Tuesday afternoon, and first-year head coach Grant McCasland wasted no time in getting a few big name opponents on the schedule.

In a press release, the Mean Green announced they will take on Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma and Georgetown this season. North Texas doubled its matchups against Power Five programs, as the Mean Green faced just two major conference foes – Texas Tech and Rutgers – last year.

“We are excited about our non-conference schedule and the challenges it presents our team,” McCasland said in the press release. “The schedule will prepare us for Conference USA play and we can’t wait for the season opener on Nov. 10 at the Super Pit.”

McCasland and the Mean Green will open the year against Eureka College, a Division III school, on Nov. 10 at the Super Pit. According to the press release, North Texas will play in 13 non-conference games including the Ramblin’ Wreck Showcase hosted by Georgia Tech.

The Mean Green open Conference USA play Dec. 28 on the road against the University of Texas at El Paso.

Full non-conference schedule

Friday, Nov. 10 – vs. Eureka College

Monday, Nov. 13 – @ Nebraska

Thursday, Nov. 16 – vs. Bethune Cookman

Monday, Nov. 20 – vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Friday, Nov. 22 – vs. Rogers State

Friday, Nov. 24 – @ Georgia Tech

Monday, Nov. 27 – vs. Grambling State

Thursday, Nov. 30 – @ Oklahoma

Saturday, Dec. 2 – @ UT Arlington

Wednesday, Dec. 6 – vs. Indiana State

Saturday, Dec. 9 – vs. McNeese State

Saturday, Dec. 16 – @ San Diego

Wednesday, Dec. 20 – @ Georgetown

Featured Image: North Texas head coach Grant McCasland coaches the team during spring practice. McCasland coached at Arkansas State University last season before taking the job at North Texas. Colin Mitchell

Brady Keane

Brady Keane

Brady Keane is the Sports Editor of the North Texas Daily. He previously served as Deputy Sports Editor (Jan. 2017-May 2017) and as a Staff Writer (Aug. 2015-May 2016).

