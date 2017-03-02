Men’s basketball struggles to contain Thomas in loss to Western Kentucky

National Pancake Day came early for the Mean Green this year.

It may be scheduled for March 7, but Pancake Thomas rescheduled the holiday as the senior guard led Western Kentucky University to a 74-63 win over North Texas (8-21, 2-15).

Thomas led all scorers with 23 points, helping the Hilltoppers (14-16, 8-9) hold the lead for more than 36 minutes in the game.

“He’s one of the best 3-point shooters in our league,” head coach Tony Benford said. “We lost him a couple of times in our rotation and he hurt us.”

But the Mean Green did not go down without a fight. Led by senior guard J-Mychal Reese, who did not practice all week, North Texas managed to cut the Hilltoppers’ lead to single digits, but could never quite close the gap entirely.

Reese ended the night with 14 points, putting him over the 1,000 point mark for his career which was split between Texas A&M University and North Texas.

“It’s a good accomplishment,” Reese said. “It’s one I’ll be proud of. I wish we could have got the win.”

The Mean Green got decent production all-around in the first half as all but two players to touch the court contributed to the scoreboard. Sophomore center Rickey Brice Jr. picked up six points off the bench in the first half.

The North Texas bench outscored the Western Kentucky bench 20-13 on the night, and the Mean Green trailed just 46-36 at halftime. But a faulty shooting night allowed the Hilltoppers to open up the lead a bit in the second half.

The Mean Green shot just 39 percent from the field compared to Western Kentucky shooting 47 percent. Freshman guard Ryan Woolridge was 3-of-7 shooting, but did grab five rebounds while dishing six assists.

“We didn’t finish on the offensive side,” Woolridge said. “We missed some easy buckets.”

The effort was not enough for North Texas. The Mean Green will now close out the season with one final game against Marshall University on Saturday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

With Benford’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, it could be the final time he coaches the Mean Green.

“We just have to go ahead and continue to play hard,” Benford said. “Our guys are going to give everything we have. It’s like a tournament game for us.”