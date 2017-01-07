Men’s basketball’s Keith Frazier involved in car accident Saturday
North Texas senior guard Keith Frazier was involved in a car accident on his way to Saturday’s home game against Middle Tennessee State University, a source close to the team confirmed.
Frazier missed Thursday’s contest against the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a sore knee. He was not expected to play Saturday.
He was transported to Denton-Presbyterian hospital by his mother. Head coach Tony Benford is currently with Frazier and said the incident does not appear to be serious.
After missing the first half of the season due to NCAA transfer rules, Frazier has only appeared in four games for North Texas. He’s averaged eight points per game since his transfer from Southern Methodist University.
Featured image: North Texas senior guard Keith Frazier stands while waiting for teammate Ryan Woolridge to take a free throw. Colin Mitchell
