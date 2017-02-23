87 Views

Milo Yiannopoulos is terrible, but for what reason?

The Editorial Board

Controversial journalist Milo Yiannopoulos resigned from his senior editor duties at Breitbart on Tuesday. At a news conference the same day, Yiannopoulos made clear that his resignation happened in light of the recent backlash over comments he made appearing to support pedophilia.

An openly gay journalist known for criticizing the gay community, Islam, feminism and political correctness in general, Yiannopoulos was originally scheduled to address the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland this Friday.

This changed because on Sunday, the conservative blog Reagan Battalion tweeted a video in which Yiannopoulos makes anti-Semitic comments. However, that’s not where the backlash began.

🚨 Breaking: We obtained the #CPAC2017 Milo Yiannopoulos introductory video. This is a must watch! Well done @mschlapp. pic.twitter.com/2nA0H9woUX — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 19, 2017

The real controversy erupted out of Yiannopoulos’ other remarks about the “arbitrary and oppressive idea of consent.” He claimed that in the gay community, some “relationships between younger boys and older men” are the kinds in which “those older men helped those young boys to discover who they are,” and that they provided “security and safety” and supplied “a rock where [the boys] can’t speak to their parents.”

When an off-camera voice said that he was describing “priest molestation,” he quickly said he was “grateful for Father Michael” and wouldn’t give “such good head if it wasn’t for him.”

Later that day, the Battalion linked an unedited clip to the Jan. 4, 2016 episode of the “Drunken Peasants” podcast, where one of the hosts defended age-of-consent laws to Yiannopoulos. In turn, he stated that “the law is probably about right,” but “there are certainly people [like himself] who are capable of giving consent at a younger age.”

Once this footage resurfaced, both nonpartisan and partisan journalists declared Yiannopoulos as a condoner of pedophilia, while the CPAC disinvited him from public speaking and Simon and Schuster canceled its plans to publish his autobiography for the summer. All of this buzz culminated into Yiannopoulos’ resignation from Breitbart.

"@ACUConservative has decided to rescind the invitation of Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at #CPAC2017." pic.twitter.com/sVWGnPCW7C — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 20, 2017

Last week, as a matter of fact, Yiannopoulos was brought onto HBO’s “Real Talk with Bill Maher,” where his uniquely right-wing views were criticized by Maher’s other guests in a roundtable discussion.

In an interview with The New York Times on Tuesday night, Bill Maher responded to faults against him for even booking Yiannopoulos in the first place. He said, “No matter what I did, it was never going to be enough for that slice of liberalism that would much rather judge a friend than engage an enemy.” Then, Maher took partial credit for crippling Yiannopoulos’ career, saying: “Sunlight is the best disinfectant. You’re welcome.”

While we support any forceful termination of a Breitbart employee, let alone Milo Yiannopoulos, we do find it peculiar how long it took for this to happen. Considering how in previous articles, he called himself “a fellow traveller” with the “alt-right” movement, and has spent the bulk of his career battling societal norms and national law, he has a rich history of making alarming assertions and contradicting himself afterwards.

According to BBC News, the provocateur has blamed the Battalion’s “sloppy editing” for his resignation and book cancelation. Despite calling himself the “most fabulous supervillain on the internet” in past instances, he stressed all of Tuesday how misunderstood his comments have been and that he has “utter disgust at adults who sexually abuse minors” now.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the conference that Yiannopoulos was originally invited to, but it is currently unknown if he will address the notorious disinvitation.

Whether Trump addresses it or not, it’s still unfortunate how left-wingers and the actual right responded to this “alt-right” supporter this late in the game. We don’t condone pedophilia, just as much as anyone else doesn’t, but it’s clear that making any case for pedophilia steps on the hypocritical toes of an American society. A society which has gradually let Yiannopoulos spread hate towards women, religion, different races and oddly enough, homosexuality, for these last few years.

It’s a shame that it only had to be this week when Yiannopoulos finally faced defeat of some kind. It didn’t happen because of an unbiased call to report on the matter, it happened because the man finally made claims that a lot of people could be offended by in unison. And that says a lot about how America values some morals more than others.

At the same time, it’s still warranted that Yiannopoulos has received his comeuppance.

Featured Illustration: Samuel Wiggins