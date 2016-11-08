National stories we’re watching on Election Day 2016

Voting hours extended for Dallas County precinct after election judge dies

By Courtney Anderson

An election judge was found dead in his home early Tuesday morning delaying the opening of a poll for about two hours in Precinct 4502 at Betty Warmack Library.

The Election Department and the Office of the County Judge requested an extension of voting hours to ensure all voters have the same opportunity to cast their ballot.

Voting Hours Extension Request for Precinct 4502 at Betty Warmack Library pic.twitter.com/uaCPS6J4e5 — Judge Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) November 8, 2016

Judge Clay Jenkins of Dallas County tweeted a photo at 12:20 p.m. of the document that said the extension has been granted. The Betty Warmack Library in Grand Prairie will remain opened until 9 p.m. tonight.

Order relating to extension of hours at Precinct 4502, Betty Warmack Library in Grand Prairie pic.twitter.com/l9enNj4vSo — Judge Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) November 8, 2016



______________________________________________________________

Trump sues Nevada county registrar over late voting

By Shain E. Thomas

The Trump campaign is filing a lawsuit against a Nevada county registar, the BBC reported.

Joe P. Gloria, the Nevada county registrar, allegedly allowed polling stations to remain open two hours beyond official closing time.

In response to legal action, Nevada county spokesperson Dan Kulin is reported to have said only those people which had arrived before the established closing time were allowed to cast their votes. No one was allowed to join the line after closing time.

Trump’s lawyers are also asking for election officials to separate early voting ballots from today’s, CNN reported.

______________________________________________________________

12:23 p.m.

Trump welcomed with boos to cast his vote

By Courtney Anderson

Donald Trump arrived at Manhattan’s Public School 59, located about five blocks from Trump Tower, on Tuesday to cast his vote, according to The New York Times.

The Republican nominee was accompanied by his wife, Melania, and daughter, Ivanka, and were greeted by jeers and heckling from bystanders as they exited their motorcade. Trump did not acknowledge any protesters.

As he was leaving the school, the hissing continued. One woman nearby was shouting “loser” multiple times at the candidate. Trump and his family returned to the motorcade and left minutes after casting their ballots.

Here’s a video of @realDonaldTrump getting booed on his way to vote for himself… pic.twitter.com/l0zWQrpFS9 — Harrison Greenbaum (@harrisoncomedy) November 8, 2016

____________________________________________________

Eric Trump tweets picture of his ballot. Is that legal?

By Adalberto Toledo



Eric Trump tweeted a picture of his filled-out ballot Tuesday morning, which is illegal in the state of New York, the New York Daily News reported.







“It is an incredible honor to vote for my father! He will do such a great job for the U.S.A! #MakeAmericanGreatAgain,” said Trump’s tweet. His tweet, which came in just after 7 a.m., may cost him a $1,000 fine.

________________________________________________



Clinton becomes first woman to cast a ballot for herself

By Evan Groom

The Los Angeles Times reported on Hillary Clinton casting her vote Chappaqua, N.Y., voting site, hugging and taking selfies with her supporters.

Hillary Clinton becomes the first woman from a major party to vote for herself for president pic.twitter.com/DU8X14JFWP — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) November 8, 2016

Clinton said she would do the very best she could if she was fortunate enough to win. Bill Clinton was asked about how he might feel being the first spouse.

“I’ve had 15 years of experience,” he said.

____________________________________________________

Number of eligible white voters on decline

By Evan Groom

Pew Research findings show 31 percent of eligible voters will be racial or ethnic minorities, the highest in electorate history, CNN reported.

The findings also show that white voters eligible to vote have been on a steady decline and is the lowest in history. Most estimates suggest the white vote this year will be around 69 percent, a three percentage-point decline in four years.

They attribute much of this decline to an increase in diversity and increased Latino population in the U.S.