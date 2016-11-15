Navy veteran’s service dog expelled from UNT

UNT psychology student Tawan Throngkumpola received a shock recently when the university informed him in a letter that his service dog, Callie, is no longer allowed on campus.

According to the letter, his service dog is “a direct threat to the campus community.” Throngkumpola acquired a number of citations including barking, lunging at students and faculty, class disruptions and physical harm. The letter stated that his service dog bit the office of disability accommodation director on his hand and heels.

Throngkumpola, who served 12 years in the Navy, needs his service dog by his side at all times. Throngkumpola survived three IED blasts and had three extensive brain injuries. Callie reminds him when he needs to take his anti-seizure medication. She also helps Throngkumpola remain calm.

“The thing I’m just asking is understanding,” Throngkumpola said in an interview with the Dallas Morning News. “Disruption to class and everything, we’ve been working on that with her trainer.”

Throngkumpola said Callie’s dog trainer is currently in town to help refresh her memory, as she can get defensive when it comes to other people around Throngkumpola.

Until he can get this issue with the university resolved, however, Throngkumpola is looking for somewhere to stay. He is currently staying in a hotel near campus thanks to a local non-profit organization, but can only stay until Friday.

In addition, Throngkumpola is faced with possibly having to drop out of the university.

“Myself and Callie, we got, you know, a few days to try to find a place to live really quick,” Throngkumpola added in his interview.

The NT Daily has reached out to Throngkumpola for comment.