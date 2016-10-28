New reservoir coming to North Texas, aims to address future water deficits

The US House of Representatives passed an amendment that will allow the construction of the Lower Bois d’Arc Creek reservoir to be expedited. The bill was introduced in May 2016 by Congressman Sam Johnson along with Representatives Pete Sessions, John Ratcliffe, and Eddie Bernice Johnson.

An amendment has also been added that requires Environmental Protection Agency and the US Army Corps of Engineers to provide a final permit allowing the construction of the Lower Bois d’Arc Creek reservoir to begin by the end of September 2017. The permit application was submitted in 2008.

“We are working as fast as possible to break construction as soon as the permit is settled”, said Janet Rummel, spokeswoman for the North Texas Municipal Water District.

Lower Bois d’Arc Creek reservoir project has been in the works since early 2006, to provide fresh water to the North Texas Water District. Located in Fannin County, the reservoir will supply water to over eight counties, including Denton. Tom Kula, the executive director of the Lower Bois d’Arc Creek project, said the reservoir is necessary for North Texas’ infrastructure.

The district currently serves about 3.6 million people, and with projected growth expected to double that number, Kula said it’s vital to supply more water to North Texas residents.

“This is a big step toward the goal of meeting our region’s needs today and ensuring that our children, and our children’s children will have the quantity and quality of water they need in the future,” said Kula.

The reservoir will meet water needs in the region until 2040 and will support expected economic growth. Expected to cost around $248 million, the engineers and environmentalist that are involved are making sure all goes well with the construction. Conflicts included gas pipelines, power transmission lines, roads and a cemetery, but with all that taken care of the reservoir is ready to break ground.

Lower Bois d’Arc Creek reservoir is estimated to be roughly done by 2022, but it is just the first of many reservoirs that are planned to come to North Texas.

Kula said it is one of the fastest growing regions in the nation and conserving water will not aid in supporting an ever-growing population, which is why starting construction as soon as possible is important.

Even during its foundation, the reservoir continues to provide jobs to people in Fannin county and will increase after its construction, but right now, the passage of the amendment will lend a helping hand toward infrastructural progress. For Pete Sessions, one of the four representatives that introduced the amendment, the water reservoir is a means to prevent future water issues in North Texas.

“This is not a partisan issue or a political issue,” Pete Sessions said. “This is a regional issue that will affect millions of North Texans who will face higher prices, lack of water supply, and extreme rationing should this project not get done.”

The reservoir will also affect Denton County, one of the counties that NTMWD serves. With water conservation tactics already in place, Lower Bois d’Arc Creek will aide the county by maximizing available supply and providing more water to residents.

The tactics in place will continue even if the Lower Bois D’Arc Creek is not completed in a timely manner.

More reservoirs are necessary if North Texas wishes to avoid local water deficits projected to hit in 2021, Sessions said. Only one of the two permits have been passed and progress has been slow. The bill and its amendments will accelerate the foundation of the reservoir as the population increases.

“This reservoir is essential to meet the needs of 90 communities in the ten counties served by the North Texas Municipal Water District,” Kula said. “The passage of the bill proves just how important it is for the community.”

Featured Image: A map shows the elevation of Bois d’Arc Creek Reservoir. The map is used to tell which areas are more likely to flood versus others. The Bois d’Arc Creek Project is currently waiting on its construction permit to be approved. If approved, the project is anticipated to be completed in year 2020. Tom Kula – Executive Director of the project | Courtesy